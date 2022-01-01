Menu

Louise NIEL

LE HAVRE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Courageuse
Travailleuse
Motiver
A l'ecoute
Attentive
Communication

Entreprises

  • contri club - Service en salle

    2015 - maintenant S'arrette le 4 juillet.
    Stage pour ma formation

  • l'ilot pirate - Service en salle

    2014 - 2014 Stage pour ma formation bac pro service et commercialisation en restauration

Formations

  • Lycee Jules Lescene (Le Havre)

    Le Havre 2015 - maintenant