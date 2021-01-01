Retail
Loulwa ABDALLAH
Loulwa ABDALLAH
Punch Powerglide Strasbourg
Apprentie technicienne chimiste
Strasbourg
Entreprises
Punch Powerglide Strasbourg
- Apprentie technicienne chimiste
Autre | Strasbourg (67000)
2021 - maintenant
Formations
IUT Robert Schuman
2021 - maintenant
Licence professionnelle en alternance en chimie analytique
IUT Creteil/Vitry Paris Université XII
Vitry-sur-Seine (94400)
2019 - 2021
DUT chimie de synthèse et d'analyse
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel