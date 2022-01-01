Informatique | Dortmund, Germany2019 - 2023Hired to provide technology leadership guidance in application development to divisional IT organizations and develop and implement corporate IT strategy in application development tools.
● Developed the first organizational standard application architecture framework based on emerging web technology and successfully implemented it at one business unit as a pilot.
● Doubled the deployment and maintenance efficiency by modernizing an enterprise site management application with web technology.
● Utilize MongoDB database to perform statistical analysis and data visualization on beginners' data and present the result to the team
● Lead a team of subject matter experts in developing program
● Orchestrated User Acceptance Testing through a series of testing trainings within the test system while conducting regression testing and integration testing as well as developing and grooming the Defect Log
● Provided support to the Project Managers through twice-weekly consultations
● Actively communicate with PM to fully understand the requirements and provide my suggestions; joined daily scrum meeting, monthly 1-on-1 meeting, and fun meeting to share my progress and communicate with other team members