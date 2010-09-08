Menu

Luc-Emmanuel DICANOT

VILLENEUVE SAINT-GEORGES

Entreprises

  • KAORI - Technicien support de proximité

    2015 - maintenant * Assurer le support des postes de travail (bureautique, système d'exploitation...) ;
    * Administrer les comptes utilisateurs ;
    * Intervention sur les problèmes d'exploitation ;
    * Réaliser et gérer des « masters » ;
    * Assistance et formation des utilisateurs dans un souci de « service clients » ;
    * Paramétrage de la messagerie Outlook
    * Résolution d'incidents
    * Configuration des logiciels.
    * Intervention sur les imprimantes ;
    * Support technique pc, pc portable, imprimante, téléphone portable

    Environnement Technique :
    Os : Windows 7
    Messagerie : Pack Office 2010
    Matériels : Pc, Pc portable, Imprimante, Téléphone portable
    Messagerie : Office 2010, Microsoft Exchange pour les mobiles
    Logiciels : Pack Office 2010, GLPI
    Outils de prise en main à distance : VNCviewer

  • HELPLINE - Technicien support

    Nanterre 2012 - 2015 * Support Niveau 1
    * Assistance et formation des utilisateurs
    * Création et mise à jour des procédures ;
    * Déverrouillage de compte AD et réinitialisation des mots de passe (Windows) ;
    * Création de compte AD ;
    * Prolongement et suppression des comptes génériques via l'Active Directory ;
    * Paramétrage de la messagerie Outlook ;
    * Ajout/suppression de droit sur les comptes utilisateurs ;
    * Création, qualification, gestion et suivi des incidents sous Service Center ;
    * Diagnostic des dysfonctionnements
    * Résolution d'incidents ;
    * Le cas échéant, les transmettre aux groupes compétents ;
    * Configuration des logiciels. ;
    * Préparation des postes pour la migration Windows XP vers Seven ;
    * Intervention sur site pour les imprimantes et les postes informatiques ;
    * Support technique pc, pc portable, imprimante, téléphone portable ;
    * Intégration, formation des nouveaux collaborateurs ;
    * Gestion de la téléphonie mobile de TF1 ;
    * Paramétrage de Microsoft Exchange sur les mobiles

    Environnement Technique :

    Os : Windows XP/7
    Messagerie : Pack Office 2007/2010
    Annuaire : Active Directory
    Matériels : Pc, Pc portable, Imprimante, Téléphone portable
    Messagerie : Office 2010, Microsoft Exchange pour les mobiles
    Logiciels : Asset Center, Pack Office 2007/2010, HP Service Center
    Outils de prise en main à distance : Assistance 7

  • APX Service et Technologie - Technicien micro/Support technique

    Saint Cloud 2011 - 2012 * Support niveau 1 ;
    * Création, qualification, gestion et suivi des incidents ;
    * Diagnostic des dysfonctionnements
    * Résolution d'incidents ;
    * Le cas échéant, les transmettre aux groupes compétents ;
    * Configuration des logiciels. ;
    * Déverrouillage de compte AD et réinitialisation des mots de passe (Windows) ;
    * Support utilisateurs pour fonctionnement logiciel

    Environnement Technique :

    Os : Windows XP
    Matériels : Pc, pc portable, imprimante
    Messagerie : Office 2007
    Logiciel : Pack Office 2007, Service Center
    Outils de prise en main à distance : SLX

  • ARCA PATRIMOINE - Mandataire

    2011 - 2011

  • AXA ASSISTANCE - Chargé de Gestion

    2010 - 2010

  • HOTEL MODIGLIANI - Extra

    2009 - 2009

Formations

