Luc HARDI

NANTES

Hello everybody
I'm seeking new challenges

Degree transport and logistics overseas (Air and Maritime )
Fret forwarder/brokering.
title IATA/FIATA:
Diploma IATA INTRODUCTORYCOURSE (Montreal, Canada)
Certificate IMDG13 (Transport of Dangerous Goods by sea )
Certificate CR07 (Security of the air freight)
Certificate AP+( EDI tracking goods and ships)
Training CONEX (Customs brokerage)

Incoterms, Transport and logistics overseas , Import/Export ,Cross trade, Customs brokerage, FCL/LCL ,L/C ,Negotiation,Selling, Management, Communication, International way of payments.

Computers skills: OFFICE, SAP, CONEX, AP+, IDAS, CITRIX, DAGETRANS, AIRWARDER

Worldwide mobility

