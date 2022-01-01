Hello everybody
I'm seeking new challenges
Degree transport and logistics overseas (Air and Maritime )
Fret forwarder/brokering.
title IATA/FIATA:
Diploma IATA INTRODUCTORYCOURSE (Montreal, Canada)
Certificate IMDG13 (Transport of Dangerous Goods by sea )
Certificate CR07 (Security of the air freight)
Certificate AP+( EDI tracking goods and ships)
Training CONEX (Customs brokerage)
Incoterms, Transport and logistics overseas , Import/Export ,Cross trade, Customs brokerage, FCL/LCL ,L/C ,Negotiation,Selling, Management, Communication, International way of payments.
Computers skills: OFFICE, SAP, CONEX, AP+, IDAS, CITRIX, DAGETRANS, AIRWARDER
Worldwide mobility
Open Network ,I accept all invitations !
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Pas de formation renseignée