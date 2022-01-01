Hello everybody

I'm seeking new challenges



Degree transport and logistics overseas (Air and Maritime )

Fret forwarder/brokering.

title IATA/FIATA:

Diploma IATA INTRODUCTORYCOURSE (Montreal, Canada)

Certificate IMDG13 (Transport of Dangerous Goods by sea )

Certificate CR07 (Security of the air freight)

Certificate AP+( EDI tracking goods and ships)

Training CONEX (Customs brokerage)



Incoterms, Transport and logistics overseas , Import/Export ,Cross trade, Customs brokerage, FCL/LCL ,L/C ,Negotiation,Selling, Management, Communication, International way of payments.



Computers skills: OFFICE, SAP, CONEX, AP+, IDAS, CITRIX, DAGETRANS, AIRWARDER



Worldwide mobility



Open Network ,I accept all invitations !