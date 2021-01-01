Lucas DECKMYN

EXPERIENCED Legal Counsel : IP, M&A, Competition lawyer, Litigation expert.
Compliance Officer: GDPR and Data Protection, Compliance, Governance.
IT Services and Manufacturing industry, fluent in 5 languages.
- global transactions, cloudcomputing and e-commerce
- complex contract negotiation and dispute resolution
- corporate acquisitions, post-acquisition integration
- organize legal training and seminars in EU, Asia, USA
Worked for IBM EMEA - HERSTAL GROUPE (DEFENSE CONTRACTOR) - ASIAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP
Mes compétences :
Lawyer
Procurement
Litigation
Due Diligence
Audit
teaming skills
general legal affairs management
eCommerce
e-Commerce implementation
develop a cross
Risk Assessment
Responsible for legal affairs
Project Finance
Joint Venture
JV management
IT Procurement
IP legal supervision
Employment Law