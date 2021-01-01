Lucas DECKMYN

EXPERIENCED Legal Counsel : IP, M&A, Competition lawyer, Litigation expert.

Compliance Officer: GDPR and Data Protection, Compliance, Governance.

IT Services and Manufacturing industry, fluent in 5 languages.



- global transactions, cloudcomputing and e-commerce

- complex contract negotiation and dispute resolution

- corporate acquisitions, post-acquisition integration

- organize legal training and seminars in EU, Asia, USA



Worked for IBM EMEA - HERSTAL GROUPE (DEFENSE CONTRACTOR) - ASIAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP



Mes compétences :

Lawyer

Procurement

Litigation

Due Diligence

Audit

teaming skills

general legal affairs management

eCommerce

e-Commerce implementation

develop a cross

Risk Assessment

Responsible for legal affairs

Project Finance

Joint Venture

JV management

IT Procurement

IP legal supervision

Employment Law