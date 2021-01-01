Menu

Lucas DECKMYN

LUXEMBOURG

En résumé

EXPERIENCED Legal Counsel : IP, M&A, Competition lawyer, Litigation expert.
Compliance Officer: GDPR and Data Protection, Compliance, Governance.
IT Services and Manufacturing industry, fluent in 5 languages.

- global transactions, cloudcomputing and e-commerce
- complex contract negotiation and dispute resolution
- corporate acquisitions, post-acquisition integration
- organize legal training and seminars in EU, Asia, USA

Worked for IBM EMEA - HERSTAL GROUPE (DEFENSE CONTRACTOR) - ASIAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP

Mes compétences :
Lawyer
Procurement
Litigation
Due Diligence
Audit
teaming skills
general legal affairs management
eCommerce
e-Commerce implementation
develop a cross
Risk Assessment
Responsible for legal affairs
Project Finance
Joint Venture
JV management
IT Procurement
IP legal supervision
Employment Law

Entreprises

  • Asean Technology Group - Regulatory Compliance and Legal Manager

    2013 - 2016 Providing general legal and transaction management.
    Expertise areas: IPR, Data Privacy, Compliance, legal Audit.
    Corporate governance, M&A, and general legal issues.

    Legal Interim manager and working under CDI contract.
    Advising and working with sales staff, procurement, partner organisation and general management.

    Advising corporate M&A.
    Supervising litigation.

  • Herstal Group - FN Browning - Legal IPR manager, and RISK Manager

    2011 - 2012 Function: Intellectual Property and RISK manager (interim)

    Acquisition of IPR assets
    -Protection of IP assets worldwide
    -Corporate governance for affiliates.
    -Performing legal due diligence
    -JV's and Partnerships

    Handling daily legal affairs (interim).
    -IT and technology acquisitions.

  • HP Europe Operations (Ireland) - Legal Manager

    2010 - 2011 Function: Contract and Risk Assessment (interim)

    Global Revision of key contracts : advising and reporting to Finance management EHQ

    Compliance, Analysis of Business Control Procedures : working together with internal auditors

    Audit of Contract Quality : teaming up with Procurement

    Training sessions with Business Control team

  • IBM EMEA SOFTWARE & SERVICE GROUP - Contracts Manager, Business operations & Team manager

    2000 - 2010 Team manager EMEA Contracts (Zone South/North) : reporting to group GC, complex contracts regional team lead.

    Negotiating and preparing the execution of transborder deals: software services and turn-key
    solutions.

    Co-ordination with IBM Global Finance on large project financing transactions.

    Compliance Data Privacy team member, involved in US and EU regulations (e.g. Safe harbor).

    Advising Procurement dpt. on partnership contracts, e-Commerce implementation, storage and cloud computing consortium.

    Assist local managers in region BeNeLux, France, Switserland and Austria.

    Teaming with IBM Legal and Contracts organisation in EU zone on due diligence and pre-merger projects, post acquisition integration of legal contracts staff, and regional legal training organisation.

  • IBM Eurocoordination - Global Contracts manager

    Bois-Colombes 2000 - 2010 - Manager Global Contrats (EMEA)
    - International Sales teamleader IT (software, services, e-commerce)
    - Corporate Acquisitions & Integration: Due Diligence, Legal Audits
    - OEM & Channel Contracts
    - Compliance Mgr

  • ALCATEL - LUCENT TECHNOLOGIES JV USA - Project leader

    1993 - 2000 Advisor to the JV management on Business alliances projects with IT & Telecom partners.

    Export related regulation : advising Comptroller and Finance.

    Assisting Finance managers in negotiations with foreign partners on telecom network projects.

    Legal trainer : preparing legal training sessions for Sales, Finance and Procurement staff.

  • BELL LABS/LUCENT (Alcatel) - Legal services manager

    1993 - 1999 Telecommunication and Aerospace labs, Partenariats industriels, associations recherches et developpements R & D réseaux satellites

  • Computer Sciences Corp. - Attorney & Avocat

    1989 - 1993 Function: Attorney at laws (Avocat), M&A counsel, Europe

    Qualified Attorney, member of the Brussels Bar: general practice of law, legal representation of clients.

    Created in-house legal service att CSC, start legal co-ordination center.

    Prepared claims and assist in litigation procedures.

    Junior Contract officer, assisting Sales in winning commercial deals.

Formations

  • House Of Training Luxembourg (Luxembourg)

    Luxembourg 2016 - maintenant Compliance Officer (1&2)

    Compliance Fundamentals including courses on FACTA, AML, KYC, MiFID II. Financial compliance, GDPR, Governance.
    (Ongoing classes till 2018)

  • Université Robert Schuman

    Strasbourg 1981 - 1982 certificate

    Northwestern University, Chicago, USA, post-graduate research program

  • Katholieke Universiteit Leuven KUL (Leuven)

    Leuven 1979 - 1979 Droit Privé, Commercial et Financier

    - Président '76-'77 des Etudiants de l'Association Payottenland
    - Ancien Membre et Co-organisateur des Festivals de Jazz Bilzen et de Jazz Middelheim
    - Club des Picpus Bruxelles

  • Institut Européen D’Etudes Commerciales Supérieures

    Strasbourg 1979 - 1980 Faculté de Droit, Centre du droit civil

    Droit Comparé

    Etudes et recherches en droit comparé avec les Professeurs Kiss, L-P Suetens et A. Machado

  • Northwestern University (Chicago)

    Chicago 1979 - 1981 School of Law, East Chicago avenue, Chicago 60601, ILL

    postgraduate

    Northwestern Univ. Postgraduate Alumni Association
    Phi Alpha Delta Fraternity, Chicago Chapter

Réseau