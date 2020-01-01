Lucas KYMBERLY   (KYMBERLY LUCAS)

Save-Humanities organization, we know that sometimes all it takes to change the world is a little support. Since our founding in 2000, we have been determined to make an impact. The core of our efforts is to bring our teams fresh ideas and passion to the range of activities we are involved in. Through all of our endeavors we hope to display the conviction behind our beliefs.



Save-Humanities organization is private, not-for-profit entities contribute to the humanities in the United States, African Asia Middle east & other south and North American countries



Save-Humanities organization is partner federal and state government organization on funding from governmental or private sources (often both) either to engage in or to promote humanistic endeavors, these organizations are extremely diverse in both their focus and size, ranging from New Yorks Metropolitan Museum of Art to historical societies to the many small friends of associations that raise funds for the less privileges/poor and motherless baby and those without living homes



We seek to partner with great and responsible individuals all over the world that will help in caring our services to their home country so if you are interested to partner with us



Kindly take out your time and visit our site once interested to work with us send us email we shall send you the application form



Regards

Mrs. Kimberly Lucas

https://religionnonprofito.wixsite.com/save

Email: religionnonprofitorg@gmail.com



email:kymberlylucas4@gmail.com