Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Lucas MORI
Lucas MORI
MP Extra
International Sales Manager
MARSEILLE 08
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
21 Years Old
International Sales Manager of Vapprocell
Entreprises
MP Extra
- International Sales Manager
Commercial | MARSEILLE 08
2022 - maintenant
Search customers around the world
ETIC accueil
- Manager
Autre | Marseille (13000)
2018 - maintenant
Manage team
Formations
Lycée Perier
Marseille (13000)
2022 - maintenant
Student in International Trade
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z