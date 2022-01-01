Lucie SIDERI

Le Groupe ELCIMAÏ renforce ses équipes :



INGENIERIE DU BÂTIMENT :

- Architecte REVIT h/f - Melun

- Consultant(e) en organisation industrielle - Melun (déplacements nationaux)

- Responsable de projets bâtiment industriel - Melun





TRAITEMENT DES DECHETS, EAU, ENERGIE - ELCIMAI ENVIRONNEMENT ( ex GIRUS GE) :

- Responsable d'activité process déchets h/f - Montpellier

- Projeteur VRD H/F - Lyon

- Ingénieur process traitement des déchets h/f - Montpellier ou Lyon ou Valence

- Ingénieur bâtiment h/f - Meylan ou autres agences



INGENIERIE INFORMATIQUE :

- Ingénieur(e) d'Etudes . net MVC c#

- Chef de projet .NET

- Ingénieur(e) SharePoint .NET

- Consultant(e) fonctionnel MOVEX/M3

- Ingénieur support applicatif H/F

- consultant(e) MOA banque

- consultant(e) MOA santé

...



Alors on n'hésite pas!!!!



www.elcimai.com





Nos compétences :

Architecture

Bâtiment

Conseil

Développement

Intégration

.Net

Économiste

Maitrise d'oeuvre

MOE

Tous Corps D'État

Gestion des déchets

Energie