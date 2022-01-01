Menu

Lucie SIDERI

MELUN

Le Groupe ELCIMAÏ renforce ses équipes :

INGENIERIE DU BÂTIMENT :
- Architecte REVIT h/f - Melun
- Consultant(e) en organisation industrielle - Melun (déplacements nationaux)
- Responsable de projets bâtiment industriel - Melun


TRAITEMENT DES DECHETS, EAU, ENERGIE - ELCIMAI ENVIRONNEMENT ( ex GIRUS GE) :
- Responsable d'activité process déchets h/f - Montpellier
- Projeteur VRD H/F - Lyon
- Ingénieur process traitement des déchets h/f - Montpellier ou Lyon ou Valence
- Ingénieur bâtiment h/f - Meylan ou autres agences

INGENIERIE INFORMATIQUE :
- Ingénieur(e) d'Etudes . net MVC c#
- Chef de projet .NET
- Ingénieur(e) SharePoint .NET
- Consultant(e) fonctionnel MOVEX/M3
- Ingénieur support applicatif H/F
- consultant(e) MOA banque
- consultant(e) MOA santé
...

www.elcimai.com


  • Groupe ELCIMAI - Responsable recrutement

    2007 - maintenant

  • WALTERS INTERIM (Groupe ROBERT WALTERS) - Consultante

    2006 - 2007 Avril 2006 à Novembre 2007:
    Consultante
    recrutement de personnel spécialisé en finance ( comptabilité, controle de gestion...)
    prospection, développement portefeuille clients

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Montpellier 2002 - 2006 gestion des compétences et des RH

    - une année en entreprise
    - une année à l'étranger BA (Hons) De Montford University, Leicester UK