Ludovic LENGLET

LILLE

En résumé

Webmaster https://www.motoconseils.com

Entreprises

  • Nocibé - Responsable acquisition trafic

    2016 - maintenant

  • Auchan.fr - Trafic Manager

    Marketing | Villeneuve-d'Ascq (59491) 2012 - 2016

Formations

  • IAE LILLE- MASTER E-COMMERCE

    Lille (59000) 2008 - 2011

