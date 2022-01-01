Retail
Ludovic SIMION
Ajouter
Ludovic SIMION
CLUSES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Somfy France
- Directeur Marketing & Communication
2013 - maintenant
Samsung Electronics France
- TV/AV Division Marketing & Communication Director
Saint-Ouen Cedex
2009 - 2013
KESA Electricals
- European TV Category manager
Paris
2006 - 2009
Samsung Electronics France
- Audio Video Marketing Group Manager
Saint-Ouen Cedex
2002 - 2006
Sony France
- TV Product Manager
Puteaux
1999 - 2002
Bouygues Telecom
- Junior Product Manager
Meudon
1998 - 1999
Formations
ESC Grenoble
Grenoble
1995 - 1998
Lycée Louise Michel
Grenoble
1993 - 1995