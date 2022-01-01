Menu

Ludovic SIMION

CLUSES

Entreprises

  • Somfy France - Directeur Marketing & Communication

    2013 - maintenant

  • Samsung Electronics France - TV/AV Division Marketing & Communication Director

    Saint-Ouen Cedex 2009 - 2013

  • KESA Electricals - European TV Category manager

    Paris 2006 - 2009

  • Samsung Electronics France - Audio Video Marketing Group Manager

    Saint-Ouen Cedex 2002 - 2006

  • Sony France - TV Product Manager

    Puteaux 1999 - 2002

  • Bouygues Telecom - Junior Product Manager

    Meudon 1998 - 1999

