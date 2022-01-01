Menu

Ludovic STEPHAN

SAINT-DENIS-DE-PILE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Distributeurs France - Chef d'entreprise

    2012 - maintenant

Formations

  • CHAMBRE DE COMMERCE MARSEILLE PROVENCE CCIMP (Marseille)

    Marseille 1993 - 1993 GESTION ET TECHNIQUES COMMERCIALES - FORMATION A L'IFV SECTION ENCADREMENT DE LA CHAMBRE DE COMMERCE DE MARSEILLE

Réseau