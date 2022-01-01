Ludovic STIRE

Ariana2004 - maintenantBusiness Intelligence Consultant
FOCUS Strategies and Solutions, AUSTRALIA (Privately Held; 11-50 employees)
Information Technology and Services Industry
June 2004 – Present (2 years)
Business Intelligence consultant with experience in all phases of software development (Cognos) and implementation, including :
• Playing an integral part in setting up, designing, and supporting Business Intelligence systems at customer site
• Requirements analysis
• Solution architecture design
• Reporting environment development (Cognos Framework Manager models and Cognos Reportnet reports and dashboards)
• Implementing OLAP solutions against a multi-Terabyte datawarehouse (Cognos Power Play cubes)
• ETL processes design with Cognos Decision Stream
I’ve been working mainly for four customers OPTUS (telco ;4 months), COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA (banking ;5 months), UNILEVER (retail ;4 months), STOCKLAND TRUST GROUP (property investment ;4 months).
KEYRUS
- Consultant
Levallois-Perret 1999 - 2003Pre-Sales and Business Intelligence Consultant
KEYRUS/PROGIWARE, FRANCE (Public Company; 501-1000 employees; KEY)
Information Technology and Services Industry
January 2002 – September 2003 (1 year and 9 months)
Pre-Sales and Business Intelligence consultant with experience in all phases of software development (Business Objects) and responsible of the following duties:
• Leading the establishment of development, migration, testing and operational support standards, templates and processes
• Responding to tenders, installing products
• Pre-sales and post-sales support, product demonstrations and dissemination of technical knowledge through the organization
I worked with a large range of customers from short to medium term engagements including EUROPCAR, L’OREAL, BMW, INTERNATIONAL PAPER
Business Intelligence Consultant
KEYRUS/PROGIWARE, CANADA (Public Company; 501-1000 employees; KEY)
Information Technology and Services Industry
January 2000 – December 2001 (2 years)
Business Intelligence consultant with experience in all phases of software development (Business Objects and Cognos) and responsible of the following duties:
• Business Intelligence software migration and standardization from Cognos to Business Objects Business Intelligence Enterprise solution
• Creating universes & reports with Business Objects and designing extracting stored procedures with an extensive range of databases (Oracle, Teradata, Ms SQL Server, Sybase)
• Business Objects instructor in french and english
I worked mainly for three customers PSE&G (Utility;1 year), SOCIETE GENERALE CANADA (banking;6 months) and ROGERS-ATT (telco;6 months).
Business Intelligence Consultant
KEYRUS/PROGIWARE, FRANCE (Public Company; 501-1000 employees; KEY)
Information Technology and Services Industry
January 1999 – December 1999 (12 months)
Data Warehouse team leader for an accounting and financial data warehouse project
• Creation, development and automation of the sales forecasting, financial budgeting and corporate reporting processes, simplifying and reducing the development and implementation time by more than 70%; increasing quality, reducing risk, and building a strong foundation to support future projects.
• Design and implementation of ETL (Extracting-Transforming-Loading) solutions using Hummingbird (Genio) software: data extraction, merging, transformation, and aggregation (including complex formulas and calculations).