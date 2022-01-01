Menu

Ludovic STIRE

Ariana

Entreprises

  • FOCUS - Consultant

    Ariana 2004 - maintenant Business Intelligence Consultant
    FOCUS Strategies and Solutions, AUSTRALIA (Privately Held; 11-50 employees)
    Information Technology and Services Industry
    June 2004 – Present (2 years)

    Business Intelligence consultant with experience in all phases of software development (Cognos) and implementation, including :

    • Playing an integral part in setting up, designing, and supporting Business Intelligence systems at customer site
    • Requirements analysis
    • Solution architecture design
    • Reporting environment development (Cognos Framework Manager models and Cognos Reportnet reports and dashboards)
    • Implementing OLAP solutions against a multi-Terabyte datawarehouse (Cognos Power Play cubes)
    • ETL processes design with Cognos Decision Stream

    I’ve been working mainly for four customers OPTUS (telco ;4 months), COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA (banking ;5 months), UNILEVER (retail ;4 months), STOCKLAND TRUST GROUP (property investment ;4 months).

  • KEYRUS - Consultant

    Levallois-Perret 1999 - 2003 Pre-Sales and Business Intelligence Consultant
    KEYRUS/PROGIWARE, FRANCE (Public Company; 501-1000 employees; KEY)
    Information Technology and Services Industry

    January 2002 – September 2003 (1 year and 9 months)

    Pre-Sales and Business Intelligence consultant with experience in all phases of software development (Business Objects) and responsible of the following duties:
    • Leading the establishment of development, migration, testing and operational support standards, templates and processes
    • Responding to tenders, installing products
    • Pre-sales and post-sales support, product demonstrations and dissemination of technical knowledge through the organization

    I worked with a large range of customers from short to medium term engagements including EUROPCAR, L’OREAL, BMW, INTERNATIONAL PAPER

    Business Intelligence Consultant
    KEYRUS/PROGIWARE, CANADA (Public Company; 501-1000 employees; KEY)
    Information Technology and Services Industry

    January 2000 – December 2001 (2 years)

    Business Intelligence consultant with experience in all phases of software development (Business Objects and Cognos) and responsible of the following duties:
    • Business Intelligence software migration and standardization from Cognos to Business Objects Business Intelligence Enterprise solution
    • Creating universes & reports with Business Objects and designing extracting stored procedures with an extensive range of databases (Oracle, Teradata, Ms SQL Server, Sybase)
    • Business Objects instructor in french and english

    I worked mainly for three customers PSE&G (Utility;1 year), SOCIETE GENERALE CANADA (banking;6 months) and ROGERS-ATT (telco;6 months).


    Business Intelligence Consultant
    KEYRUS/PROGIWARE, FRANCE (Public Company; 501-1000 employees; KEY)
    Information Technology and Services Industry

    January 1999 – December 1999 (12 months)

    Data Warehouse team leader for an accounting and financial data warehouse project

    • Creation, development and automation of the sales forecasting, financial budgeting and corporate reporting processes, simplifying and reducing the development and implementation time by more than 70%; increasing quality, reducing risk, and building a strong foundation to support future projects.
    • Design and implementation of ETL (Extracting-Transforming-Loading) solutions using Hummingbird (Genio) software: data extraction, merging, transformation, and aggregation (including complex formulas and calculations).

    One full year project for AXA (Insurance)

