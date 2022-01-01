Ludovic SURVILLE

Entreprises
-
thierry lebreton
- Boulanger
2018 - maintenant
-
Maître Laitiers Sottevast
- Conducteur de ligne
2018 - maintenant
Remplissage sceaux - contrôles qualitées - fabrication et conditionnement
-
Lebreton
- Boulanger
2018 - maintenant
-
Boulangerie SURVILLE Ludovic
- Maître artisan
2012 - maintenant
-
Boulangerie SURVILLE Ludovic
- Artisan Boulanger
2004 - maintenant
-
E Leclerc
- Ouvrier boulanger
Ivry-sur-Seine
2000 - maintenant
Création rayon artisanal Boulangerie
-
Boulangerie BREARD Bernard
- Ouvrier boulanger
1998 - maintenant
Formations
-
-
Coutances
2010 - 2012
maitre artisan
-
Coutances
1999 - 2001
mention et bp
-
Coutances
1999 - 2000
Mention Complementaire
Boulangerie spécialisée
Boulangerie BRANTHONNE Cyrille (Carentan)
-
Carentan
1997 - 1999
Certificate of Professional Aptitude
PERMIS
B - Véhicule léger
A - moto
Réseau
