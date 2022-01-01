Menu

Ludovic SURVILLE

PORTBAIL

Entreprises

  • thierry lebreton - Boulanger

    2018 - maintenant

  • Maître Laitiers Sottevast - Conducteur de ligne

    2018 - maintenant Remplissage sceaux - contrôles qualitées - fabrication et conditionnement

  • Lebreton - Boulanger

    2018 - maintenant

  • Boulangerie SURVILLE Ludovic - Maître artisan

    2012 - maintenant

  • Boulangerie SURVILLE Ludovic - Artisan Boulanger

    2004 - maintenant

  • E Leclerc - Ouvrier boulanger

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2000 - maintenant Création rayon artisanal Boulangerie

  • Boulangerie BREARD Bernard - Ouvrier boulanger

    1998 - maintenant

