Ludovic THAUVIN
Ludovic THAUVIN
MONTMIRAIL
En résumé
Mes compétences :
JavaScript
HTML
Python
Microsoft .NET
IDL
Traitement du Signal
MATLAB
Entreprises
AXON' CABLE
- Développeur Recherche & Process
MONTMIRAIL
2015 - maintenant
Thales Services
- Ingénieur développeur
Courbevoie
2010 - 2014
CEA Cesta
- Ingénieur de recherche
2006 - 2009
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'Electronique, Informatique Et Radiocommunications
Talence
2002 - 2005
Télécommunication, traitement du signal et de l'image
Réseau
Annick SANNINI MAI
David GABARD
Eneka GRACIET
Gaël BLET-CHARAUDEAU
Johnny DE FREITAS CAIRES
Laurent BURGY
Sophie MORCHE
Sylvain PESTOURIE
Thierry ABENTIN