Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Ludovic THÉRÈSE
Ajouter
Ludovic THÉRÈSE
BAYEUX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management personnel roulant
Entreprises
Degrenne Distribution
- Responsable exploitation polyvalent
2018 - maintenant
De Rijke France
- Responsable exploitation polyvalent
Canteleu
2017 - 2017
Transports SONETRA
- Directeur d'exploitation
2016 - 2016
Groupe Normandie Logistique
- RESPONSABLE EXPLOITATION
2010 - 2016
STE YVES MADELINE
- RESPONSABLE TRANSPORTS
2008 - 2009
Le Calvez Surgelé
- Chef de trafic
2007 - 2008
TRANSPORTS GIACOMA
- RESPONSABLE TRANSPORTS
1999 - 2006
Formations
Groupe Promotrans
Mondeville
1996 - 1998
Bts transport
Aft Iftim Caen
Caen
1994 - 1996