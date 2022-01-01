Ludovic TOULEMONDE

Experienced/hands-on MD in FMCG with strong track record in showing sustainable performance in challenging markets. Most recently, transformed and revitalized a declining business and rebuilt its core brand and business in Indonesia. Full range of executive management competencies, especially in:



1- Building strong organizations capability – Turnaround complacent team organizations in a few markets to regrow business



2- Defining market orientation, strategy and ensuring great execution – Based on consumer and shopper insights, re-ignited and grew market share on a few premium brands at Nestle and Mead Johnson Nutrition



3- Focused on results with high sense of compliance and ethics – control of end-to-end supply chain, creating strong internal frameworks/systems/processes/platforms for more transparency



Expert in strategic transformation and revitalizing of business, who worked in developed and developing markets like: Thailand, Philippines, Hungary, Lebanon and Europe. Proven ability to adapt to new cultures and to inspire teams to reach ambitious goals.