Menu

Ludovic TOULEMONDE

Rueil-Malmaison

En résumé

Experienced/hands-on MD in FMCG with strong track record in showing sustainable performance in challenging markets. Most recently, transformed and revitalized a declining business and rebuilt its core brand and business in Indonesia. Full range of executive management competencies, especially in:

1- Building strong organizations capability – Turnaround complacent team organizations in a few markets to regrow business

2- Defining market orientation, strategy and ensuring great execution – Based on consumer and shopper insights, re-ignited and grew market share on a few premium brands at Nestle and Mead Johnson Nutrition

3- Focused on results with high sense of compliance and ethics – control of end-to-end supply chain, creating strong internal frameworks/systems/processes/platforms for more transparency

Expert in strategic transformation and revitalizing of business, who worked in developed and developing markets like: Thailand, Philippines, Hungary, Lebanon and Europe. Proven ability to adapt to new cultures and to inspire teams to reach ambitious goals.

Entreprises

  • Mead Johnson Nutrition - General Manager Indonesia

    Rueil-Malmaison 2010 - maintenant

  • Nestlé - General Manager Liban

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2008 - maintenant

  • Nestlé - General manager French Polynesia

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2006 - 2008

  • Nestlé - Sales Director Thailand

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2003 - 2006

  • Nestlé - KAM Management Philippines

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2001 - 2003

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau