Menu

Ludovic VAUTRIN

TOURCOING

En résumé

Technicien Supérieur

Entreprises

  • Centre Européen des Textiles Innovant CETI - Technicien Superieur

    2012 - maintenant

  • Wienerberger - Responsable Atelier de Production

    Achenheim 2006 - 2011

  • Galloo Plastics S.A - Responsable Atelier de Production

    2003 - 2005

  • PLASTINOR S.A - Responsable Equipe de Production

    2001 - 2003

  • Brasserie Terken - Technicien de Maintenance

    1996 - 2001

Formations

  • L.I.C.P (Tourcoing)

    Tourcoing 1992 - 1994 Bac Pro MSMA

  • L.I.C.P

    Tourcoing 1988 - 1991 CAP-BEP MSMP

    CAP BEP

  • EIC LICP

    Tourcoing 1986 - 1994 CAP BEP BAC-PRO MSMA

Réseau