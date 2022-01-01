Retail
Ludovic VAUTRIN
TOURCOING
En résumé
Technicien Supérieur
Entreprises
Centre Européen des Textiles Innovant CETI
- Technicien Superieur
2012 - maintenant
Wienerberger
- Responsable Atelier de Production
Achenheim
2006 - 2011
Galloo Plastics S.A
- Responsable Atelier de Production
2003 - 2005
PLASTINOR S.A
- Responsable Equipe de Production
2001 - 2003
Brasserie Terken
- Technicien de Maintenance
1996 - 2001
Formations
L.I.C.P (Tourcoing)
Tourcoing
1992 - 1994
Bac Pro MSMA
L.I.C.P
Tourcoing
1988 - 1991
CAP-BEP MSMP
CAP BEP
EIC LICP
Tourcoing
1986 - 1994
CAP BEP BAC-PRO MSMA
Réseau
Adam STÉPHANE
Anne-Sophie PANNIER
Dorothée BERQUET
Grégory SANT
Jean Marc VIENOT
Jeanne MEILLIER
Marine TROUBLÉ
Mélanie MONCEAUX
Olivier TRENTESAUX
Simon FREMEAUX