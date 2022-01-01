Menu

Ludovic WIPIER

ARGENTEUIL

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

  • IFOCOP

    Eragny 2014 - maintenant Niveau 2 (bac +4)

    HTML, CSS, PHP, SLQ, JavaScript, OPI, Drupal, Wordpress

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel