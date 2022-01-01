Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Ludwik DEPEYRIS
Ludwik DEPEYRIS
BORDEAUX
Pas de description
Monsanto
- Technicien de maintenance
2004 - maintenant
Lycée Val De Garonne Marmande (Marmande)
Marmande
1998 - 2000
Christine SALABERT
Florent LAMARQUE
Jean LUMMEAUX
Paul FRANK
Sandrine AUTEF
Sogia SYSTÈME
Vincent LANNOY