Luiggi JEAN FRANÇOIS

  • MacGregor - Managing Director

    2015 - maintenant Branch / Sales Manager Global Life Cycle Services Macgregor - Cargotec group

  • MacGregor - Sale & Operation Manager

    2013 - 2014

  • CMA CGM - Chartering Technical / Operation manager

    Marseille 2010 - 2013 Chartering, Sale & Purchase department
    Managing the operation team from chartering department
    Relationships with lines management and shipowners.
    Technical advisor for the department.
    More than 300 chartered vessels fleet from 100 different shipowners.

  • CMA CGM - Deputy Fleet Manager/ Technical Manager

    Marseille 2006 - 2010 Managing a superintendents' team in charge of a fleet up to 20 vessels (Container and RORO ships).
    Fleet availibility and budget responsability.
    Vessels' technical follow up
    Statutory and classification requirements
    ISM Implementation.

  • CMA CGM - Supertintendant

    Marseille 2004 - 2006 Technical Suprerintendant in charge of several type of vessels;
    RORO, Reefer , Container...

  • CMA CGM - Mercant Marine Officer

    Marseille 1999 - 2004 At sea as Deck Officer and Engineer.

