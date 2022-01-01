Luiggi JEAN FRANÇOIS

-
MacGregor
- Managing Director
2015 - maintenant
Branch / Sales Manager Global Life Cycle Services Macgregor - Cargotec group
-
MacGregor
- Sale & Operation Manager
2013 - 2014
-
CMA CGM
- Chartering Technical / Operation manager
Marseille
2010 - 2013
Chartering, Sale & Purchase department
Managing the operation team from chartering department
Relationships with lines management and shipowners.
Technical advisor for the department.
More than 300 chartered vessels fleet from 100 different shipowners.
-
CMA CGM
- Deputy Fleet Manager/ Technical Manager
Marseille
2006 - 2010
Managing a superintendents' team in charge of a fleet up to 20 vessels (Container and RORO ships).
Fleet availibility and budget responsability.
Vessels' technical follow up
Statutory and classification requirements
ISM Implementation.
-
CMA CGM
- Supertintendant
Marseille
2004 - 2006
Technical Suprerintendant in charge of several type of vessels;
RORO, Reefer , Container...
-
CMA CGM
- Mercant Marine Officer
Marseille
1999 - 2004
At sea as Deck Officer and Engineer.