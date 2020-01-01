Menu

Luigi DI BELLA

NANTES AREA

Pro active sales manager with constant and annual growth, building strong relationship with customers, business oriented, customer focused, team player in various internal projects, intensive prospection with development of new market segments including european 's exhibition participation and industry conferences, commitment to provide the best possible service to the customer,
always curious to learn and get involved.


Specialties=

-Foreign language skills (french, english, italian, spanish)
-Trade Negotiation and prospection skills, sales cycle & B2B
-Communication, team work skills
-Relationship building skills
-CRM (Customer Relationship Managment)

Mes compétences :
Biotechnology
Business
Europe
International
Italien
Manager
Sales
Sales manager

Entreprises

  • AB Enzymes (a division of ABF Ingredients, part of the Associated British Foods Group) - Regional Sales & Distributor Manager Europe / Middle East and Africa - EMEA

    2016 - maintenant o Sales Manager for enzymes and market business development for Baking, Beverages (Fruit Juice) for France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Israël.
    o Global Key Account Manager Baking.
    o Distributor Manager for Middle East and Africa (Baking, Fruit Juice, Grain, Fats and Oils)

    ■Multicultural expertise in International Sales,
    ■Account planning and sales analysis,
    ■Contract negotiation and deal executions,
    ■Sales forecasting and planning,
    ■Identifying, creating, quantifying and prioritizing sales opportunities,
    ■Supporting Global Key Account team,
    ■Build strong sustainable partnership with distributors
    ■Attending trade shows and industry conferences to develop industry trends.

  • AB Enzymes (a division of ABF Ingredients, part of the Associated British Foods Group) - Regional Sales Manager

    2012 - 2016 Responsible for enzymes sales and business development for Baking, Beverages (Fruit Juice & Wine), Specialties (Starch processing) and Detergent in France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Israël + Key Accounts in Belgium and Netherlands + support french speaking african countries = generated turnover +/- 6,3 Million Euros (approx.18% growth in 2013 vs 2012)

  • Novozymes - International Account Manager

    LE PECQ 2008 - 2012 Responsable ventes et développement - comptes clients en Italie, Espagne et Grèce (Account Manager Italy/Spain/Greece)
    - enzymes for Detergent
    - enzymes for Cereal Food
    - enzymes for Food & Nutrition

    Sales & Marketing CWE - Biotechnology (enzymes)
    o Sales Engineer (responsible for sales and development for Italy, Spain and Greece): generated turnover +/- 6,5 Million Euros
    o Sales, intensive prospection, development new market segments, presentations, technical support.
    o Management of key accounts in Detergent and Food industries + Distributor Account Manager

  • Novozymes France - ADV-Customer Service/Logistic Coordinator

    2002 - 2008 - Responsible for managing a client portfolio to Italy, Malta, Israel and European distributor.
    Various meetings in France, Belgium, Denmark, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Spain, Turkey and China.
    Back-up - working for Spain, Portugal and Greece + Benelux
    o Order Management
    - Treatment and follow orders - customer contact telephone Standing + annual visits
    - Manage customer complaints transport issues
    - Financial Monitoring (payments, commissions, direct debit / credit)
    - Relationship with shipping dept in Denmark and Switzerland
    - E-business super user: training website for the distributor in Europe
    o Technical part
    o Part Procurement
    o Creation of new users
    - Information Coordinator for Europe for a strategic customer
    - Interface between European engineers and logistics dept.

  • SA.DI.P.AL - Inventory Manager / Purchasing Manager Assistant

    1997 - 2002 - Procurements, Purchases and Supplies Services
    o Stocks Entries, calculation of costs, inventory.
    o Optimization of database products and suppliers
    - Purchasing Assistant (food industry)
    - Supplier negotiations
    - Logistics negotiations (Road Transport) - Chartering Italy, Spain and Portugal.

Formations

  • London School Of Business And Finance (London)

    London 2017 - 2017 Strategic Leadership and Change Management

    Strategic Leadership Principles, Delivering Strategic values, Business Planning and Talent Management,
    Strategy Planning and Strategy Thinking, Management Change principles, Stakeholders Management
    Successful Leading Strategic Change Programmes, Leading through Emotional Intelligence
    Personal Leadership Effectiveness.

  • UNIVERSITY OF WESTMINSTER (London)

    London 2016 - 2016 Management and Leadership Development

    Strategic Management, Leadership Management (environment & organisational change), Accounting Management, Executive Marketing Management, Corporate Entrepreneurship, Financial Management (Capital Budgeting), Project Management, Decision Making.

  • Management Centre Europe MCE (Brussel)

    Brussel 2011 - 2011 mini MBA

    Management International business

  • Académie De Commerciale Internationale

    Paris 1994 - 1995 Technique et pratique d'entreprise de la CCIF (Chambre de Commerce Italienne pour la France)

  • Lycée Emmanuel Mounier

    Chatenay Malabry 1992 - 1994