Luis Alfonso LARA

GUADALAJARA

I have over 15 years of experience in the automotive industry, where I have had the opportunity to participate and lead the successful implementation of Lean tools, companies like Condumex-Delphi, Automotive Lighting, Autoliv, New Holland, Valeo Sylvania, Honeywell Aerospace and SKF have enriched my expertise.

Thanks to the successful implementation of these tools, I received along with Luis Vallejo the "SKF Excellence Award" in 2013, the highest honor awarded for outstanding global actions that contribute to the development of the company.

I studied Industrial and Systems Engineering at the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, I also have a Masters in Operations Management with specialization in Finance from the Universidad Panamericana, and a diploma in Quality and productivity, also I got my Green Belt Six sigma certification.

Kanban
SMED
Kaizen
visual management
technical training
motion analysis
management experience
budgets
PFMEA
Master Scheduling
Lean Manufacturing
Continuous Improvement
Coaching skills
APQP

  • Sealing SKF Solutions SA de CV - Manufacturing and continuous improvement Manager

    2010 - maintenant * Develop programs to increase productivity. ;
    * Implement systems that help maintain and improve product quality and reduce costs based on the PDCA cycle.
    * Development of industrial relations to maintain a healthy working environment.
    * Special emphasis on safety, seeking to minimize the risks in the company to achieve the goal of zero accidents
    * Responsible of the analysis and action plans to reduce waste and avoid customer complaints
    * I manage human and material resources to achieve the objectives of productivity and production efficiency
    * My goal is to eliminate delays with customers and maintain inventories at minimum level necessary
    * To maintain process stability, I've seen to implement and maintain the lean manufacturing tools
    * It is my duty to lead the continuous improvement projects and 6sigma
    * Control the budget of my area to avoid unnecessary costs and improve the usefulness of the plant is my responsibility
    * One of my projects is to create together with the human resources area a​​ skill and career succession clear and effective system that allows the development of all the employees of the company
    * Responsible for the implementation of Lean Manufacturing tools throughout the plant, and the follow-up of the strategic program (Hoshin Kanri) to achieve the goals of the company
    * Support and advice for carrying out continuous improvement activities throughout the plant at all levels.
    * Monitoring daily production meetings and management floor tours (gemba walks)
    * implement control systems to ensure equipment reliability (TPM, SMED, technical training, etc.)
    * Implement advanced manufacturing systems to reduce waste (Kaizen, 5's, visual management, Kanban, etc.)
    * Coordinated and establish systems to ensure the quality and continuous improvement (QRQC, 6sigma, red X)
    * I received global recognition "SKF Excellence Award" in Sweden for my participation in the implementation of Business Excellence.

  • SKF Sealing Solutions - Business Excellence Manager

    2010 - maintenant

  • AR Coating - Operations Manager

    2007 - 2010 * Responsible for all operational activities. ;
    * Ensure compliance of indicators fully aligned with business needs. ;
    * Leading productivity initiatives in the operation. ;
    * Management, control and enforcement of budgets. ;
    * Administration of the areas of Production, Maintenance, Quality, Methods, Human Resources and Customer Service.
    * Reestablished relationships with lost customers, recovering 20% of the commercial portfolio
    * Supplier development to improve the product and reduce costs
    * Responsible for operational control, maintenance, process engineering and product.
    * implant control systems to ensure equipment reliability by reducing the reject rate from 11.6% to 2.5%.
    * Train staff to perform preventive and corrective maintenance and frequency of maintenance based on TPM was established to reduce average of 33.75 hours of downtime per month to 4.3 hours
    * Management of human and materials to achieve production targets resources operational workforce was reduced by 35% with an increase in production of 25% ;
    * Developed instruction sheets for the whole process and for first level maintenance

  • Automotive Lighting - Autonomous Production Unit Manager

    2005 - 2007 * Implement control systems to ensure the reliability of the equipment and tools (TPM, SMED, technical training, etc.) With improved productivity by 15% ;
    * I implemented advanced manufacturing systems to reduce waste (Kaizen, 5's, visual management, Kanban, etc.)
    * Managing human and material resources to achieve the objectives of production (QRMC, KOSU, OEE)
    * Coordination and implementation of systems to ensure the quality and continuous improvement (QRQC, six sigma, red X) with a reduction of nonconforming material from 6% to 4%
    * Control of production processes (layered audit, 11 disciplines, and daily management)
    * Supervised startup 4 assembly lines for GM and 1 for BMW and Installing and Booting 20 plastic injection machines, 5 metalizing machines and 2 Varnishing machines
    * Led the physical inventories and floor control improving inventory accuracy from 85% to 92%

  • Automotive Lighting - Production Coordinator

    2005 - 2005 * I was responsible for the areas of metalizing and plastic injection

  • Automotive Lighting - Injection Molding Process Engineer

    2004 - 2005 * I learned and mastered the process of plastic injection with high tech materials such as PMMA, ABS, PC ;
    * I developed a calendar to track the maintenance of molds
    * I implemented TPM and PM to follow up effectively to the maintenance of injection molding machines from 150 to 850 tons
    * We gave priority to maintaining air dryers and chillers for its importance in the process stability

  • Automotive Lighting - Metalizing area Coordinator

    2001 - 2004 * Responsible for maintenance of processes and machines in high vacuum metallized

  • Automotive Lighting - Assembly Supervisor

    2001 - 2001 * I Coordinated operators to achieve production with quality and on time

  • CONDUMEX Autopartes - Industrial Engineer

    1999 - 2001

  • Instituto Tecnológico Y De Estudios Superiores De Monterrey (Guadalajara)

    Guadalajara 2014 - 2014 Diploma

  • Universidad Panamericana (Mexico Df)

    Mexico Df 2007 - 2008 MASTER IN OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT

  • ITESM (Mexico)

    Mexico 1994 - 1998

  • Instituto Tecnológico Y De Estudios Superiores De Monterrey (Cuernavaca)

    Cuernavaca 1994 - 1998 INDUSTRIAL AND SYSTEMS ENGINEERING

    Knowledge

    My training also includes ISO TS 16949 Auditor, ISO9001 Auditor, Manufacturing Excellence (Lean Manufacturing), PFMEA, Balanced Score Card, Master Schedule (Hoshin Kanri), International Management Program (IMP), Toyota Production System (TPS), Gemba Trainning (taught by RITSUO SHINGO), APQP, PPAP, Leading, Coaching and Managing Training (SKF College, Gothemburg Sweden). Lidership Lean (

