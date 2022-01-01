Luis Alfonso LARA

I have over 15 years of experience in the automotive industry, where I have had the opportunity to participate and lead the successful implementation of Lean tools, companies like Condumex-Delphi, Automotive Lighting, Autoliv, New Holland, Valeo Sylvania, Honeywell Aerospace and SKF have enriched my expertise.



Thanks to the successful implementation of these tools, I received along with Luis Vallejo the "SKF Excellence Award" in 2013, the highest honor awarded for outstanding global actions that contribute to the development of the company.



I studied Industrial and Systems Engineering at the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, I also have a Masters in Operations Management with specialization in Finance from the Universidad Panamericana, and a diploma in Quality and productivity, also I got my Green Belt Six sigma certification.



Mes compétences :

Kanban

SMED

Kaizen

visual management

technical training

motion analysis

management experience

budgets

PFMEA

Master Scheduling

Lean Manufacturing

Continuous Improvement

Coaching skills

APQP