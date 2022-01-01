Menu

Luis ALMEIDA DE CARVALHO

FOSSES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Peinture - Peintre

    2016 - 2017

  • hotel pullman roissy charles de gaulle - Agent technique polyvalent peintre OHQ

    2003 - 2014

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel