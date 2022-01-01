Luis FRACICA

I am currently a MBA student at HEC Paris with concentration on strategy and would like to be considered for your M&A internship position. Having previously spent eight years as Credit Analyst at Citigroup in Latin America with the Investment Banking division, I developed managerial and analytical skills and knowledge, but also the willing to switch to the corporate business strategy and help companies like Schneider in achieving their stakeholder’s goals and increase in value. Currently, in addition to Spanish, native language, I am fluent in English and Portuguese, and Intermediate in French.



Mes compétences :

Coaching

Consulting

Finance

Innovation

Strategy

Strategy consulting

Team work