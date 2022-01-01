Menu

Luis GONZALEZ

TIJUANA

En résumé

I'm an Electronics Engineer, and I also have a Master's degree in Acoustics. I’m specialized in the design of loudspeakers and audio systems. Music is my passion and sound reproduction perfection is a must for me.

My career also includes sound quality judge’s training for car audio competitions, and several seminars (which I directed with international car audio professionals), and press conferences.

I've already worked developing loudspeakers, crossover audio filters and accessories for car audio kits.
Specialties

Acoustics, Electronics. Loudspeaker design, Trained listening skills and Sound Quality evaluation


Skills :

Fluent with the design process from the design brief to mass production.

Trained listening skills and sound quality evaluation

Computer skills: Engineering software (Matlab & Simulink, MLSSA, LspCAD, Clio, Audio Precision,
Gemini, DAAS, FEMM), programming languages (C/C++), other (MS Office, LaTex).

Languages: Spanish (native), English (fluent), French (fluent).

Linked in: http://mx.linkedin.com/in/gonzalezluis

Mes compétences :
Electronique
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Bose - Acoustics Test Engineer

    2013 - maintenant Provide the support to understand transducer acoustics and apply knowledge to improve transducer test quality.Provide general training on the proper operation of line/laboratory test equipment. Improve ability to verify defects in lab and help troubleshoot line test equipement. Work with design engineers to analyze test data and define test limits according to process/supplier capability.

  • Plantronics - Acoustical Design Engineer

    NOISY LE GRAND 2012 - 2013 Contribute to the development of the best performing communications products in the industry by optimizing the acoustical interface utilizing state of the art technologies.

    • New product Develoment:
    - Develop new technologies, test methods & design targets for production
    - Execute and verify the acoustic design
    - Component specification and testing
    - Early collaboration with ID concepts and functional prototypes
    - Design reviews (components, NPD & platforms)
    - Provide general Acoustic design guidelines (i.e., application curves for SANR and mic size)
    - Collaborate with Product Management to capture design intent
    - Identify applicable corporate acoustic test procedures and regulatory requirements
    - Design of fixtures and couplers to test components and products
    - Collaborate in cost reduction projects
    - Advice to NPD in compliance of standards
    - Consolidate corporate response to standards
    - Create and update PLT product performance requirements and test procedures to align with standards

    • Subjective Testing
    - Test methodology and facilities in place to conduct a wide array of subjective testing.

  • LAGO Acoustics - Conseiller General

    2011 - maintenant

  • Focal JM Lab - Assistant de recherche acoustique

    LA TALAUDIERE 2010 - 2010 Research Assistant (September 2010 – December 2010)
    • Research focused on developing loudspeaker kits adapted to specific vehicles, taking in consideration the particular acoustics of each cockpit. The development starts with computer simulations of the loudspeaker and crossover (filters), continues with the physical implementation of these kits and ends with the kits being validated by the Focal’s Car Audio Director.

  • International Auto Sound Challenge Association ( IASCA ) - Directeur National

    2002 - 2007 • Project: Reestablish the most famous car audio association in the world into the Mexican Market; organize car shows all over the country and coordinate between 10 to 25 judges, depending on the number of contestants in each show. The ordinary tasks were to coordinate the IASCA staff including the staff running the events, the press, the sponsors, the competitors and the spectators.
    The maximum number of spectators attending one of our shows was around 10,000 per show in Mexico City.
    • Coordinator of Sound Quality Judges at international shows, including events and car competition shows in US Cities including Daytona Beach, Louisville, Memphis, and Atlanta and number locations throughout Mexico.
    • Coordinator of the Hispanic countries at the C.E.S. Show in Las Vegas.
    • Interactions with head judges from USA and Canada: including several conferences and seminars, training and updating car audio judges.

Formations

  • University Of California San Diego (San Diego)

    San Diego 2012 - maintenant Project Manager

  • Université Du Maine

    Le Mans 2007 - 2010 Stage de fin d'etudes fait chez FOCAL JM LAB R&D Saint Etienne, France.

  • Institut National Polytechnique

    Grenoble 2004 - 2004 Summer Program

    Study abroad program on nanotechnologies, electromagnetism, digital signal processing and French.

  • Université Poitiers Maitrise Sciences de la Terre

    Poitiers 2003 - 2003 Diplôme Universitaire “Automatique et Génie Électrique

    Summer Program: Study abroad program, focusing on theoretical and experimental control engineering

  • Instituto Tecnológico Y De Estudios De Monterrey (Estado De México)

    Estado De México 1999 - 2004 Bachelor of Science, Electronics & Communications Engineering

    Electronica

