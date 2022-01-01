Luis GONZALEZ

I'm an Electronics Engineer, and I also have a Master's degree in Acoustics. I’m specialized in the design of loudspeakers and audio systems. Music is my passion and sound reproduction perfection is a must for me.



My career also includes sound quality judge’s training for car audio competitions, and several seminars (which I directed with international car audio professionals), and press conferences.



I've already worked developing loudspeakers, crossover audio filters and accessories for car audio kits.

Specialties



Acoustics, Electronics. Loudspeaker design, Trained listening skills and Sound Quality evaluation





Skills :



Fluent with the design process from the design brief to mass production.



Trained listening skills and sound quality evaluation



Computer skills: Engineering software (Matlab & Simulink, MLSSA, LspCAD, Clio, Audio Precision,

Gemini, DAAS, FEMM), programming languages (C/C++), other (MS Office, LaTex).



Languages: Spanish (native), English (fluent), French (fluent).



Linked in: http://mx.linkedin.com/in/gonzalezluis



Mes compétences :

Electronique

Gestion de projet