Menu

Luis MEJÍA

MONTREAL

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Luis Mejía - Strategic Corporate and Brand Communications Consultant

    maintenant I have collaborated with small, medium and large multinational corporations to enhance corporate value, fulfilling Mandates in an effective, professional, ethical manner.

    Design Communication Management™ services offered:
    • Brand development, naming, nomenclature projects
    • Corporate visual identity programs
    • Marketing communications campaigns, (advertising, promotion)
    • Integrated branding-Internet applications
    • Exhibit, product and environmental design solutions

Formations

  • Université Du Québec À Montréal (Montréal (Québec))

    Montréal (Québec) 1972 - 1975 Bachelor’s degree in d2d Communications from “l’Université du Québec”

Réseau