Luis Mejía
- Strategic Corporate and Brand Communications Consultant
maintenant
I have collaborated with small, medium and large multinational corporations to enhance corporate value, fulfilling Mandates in an effective, professional, ethical manner.
Design Communication Management™ services offered:
• Brand development, naming, nomenclature projects
• Corporate visual identity programs
• Marketing communications campaigns, (advertising, promotion)
• Integrated branding-Internet applications
• Exhibit, product and environmental design solutions