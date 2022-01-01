Retail
Luisa APOLINÁRIO DE SÁ
Luisa APOLINÁRIO DE SÁ
Roubaix
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Happychic
- Contrôleur Financier Group
Roubaix
2010 - maintenant
Formations
Université Católica (Porto)
Porto
2003 - 2007
Maitrise : Economie & Gestion
Economie & Gestion
University Of Cambridge (Cambridge)
Cambridge
2000 - 2005
English Courses @ The British Council (Porto)
Réseau
Alexandra CHAVATTE
Candice RIBERY
Christelle PERIN
Christophe DEJONCKHEERE
Sabah ECH CHAROUI
Sabah ECH-CHAROUI
Samuel BOIDIN
Sophie LARIDAN LESCURE
Thomas DEBYSER
Zekiye AKALIN