Luisa Fernanda CARMONA

SAINT GERMAIN EN LAYE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Supply Chain
Procurement
project management
negotiation skills
documentation support
business Management
Strategic Management
Oracle
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation - Contracts Analyst

    2013 - 2015 - Coordination and leadership of bidding processes, direct and concurrent negotiations for acquisition of services.
    - KPI reporting and analysis (purchases/month, days of execution for releasing the material / service, average increasing/decreasing in rates, savings achieved)

  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation - International Trade Intern

    2012 - 2012 - Monitoring and documentation support in import processes.
    - Supporting in transport operation ( Air and land cargo coordination from port of entry
    up to the field)

  • Interport Logistics, LLC - Operations Intern

    2010 - 2012 - Support in coordination for Export operations from Miami to Central America and the Caribbean Area, tracking operations until destination.
    - Customer service

Formations

  • INSEEC, Business School

    Paris 2015 - maintenant Master International Business Management

  • Sergio Arboleda University (Bogota)

    Bogota 2007 - 2012 Finance and Foreign Trade