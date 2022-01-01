Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Luisa SCHMIERER
Ajouter
Luisa SCHMIERER
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Hit Air bag
- Assistante commerciale
2016 - maintenant
Quadriplay
- Assistante Chef de projets
2013 - 2013
Formations
EMLV (Ecole De Management Léonard De Vinci)
Courbevoie - Hauts-De-Seine
2008 - 2013
Réseau
Alexandre GIRARD
Arnaud MARLOIS
Benjamin SAUVAGE
Céline EL OUBARI
Jean THILLAYE DU BOULLAY
Jean-François PO
Laure SCHMIERER
Louis MORIN
Ravi KUMAR
Yann GERMOND