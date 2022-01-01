Menu

Lukasz ZIOLKOWSKI

Paris

En résumé

Hello,

Currently, I am employed as Consultant for USG Professionals. I am working on a project with Axa-Protexis.

Throughout my career I have gained a lot of knowledge about different sectors but the red line between all of them was the specialism in systems and financial/management reporting. I consider the role I am playing less important than the knowledge I am bringing that's the reason why I always wanted to master the domain I am working in. If you don't understand the business you can never be a good advisor.

I am looking for a job with long term stability. My goal is to become associated with a company where I can utilize my skills and gain further experience while enhancing the company's productivity and reputation.

Mes compétences :
Communication
Distribution
Economie
Export
Finance
Import
Persévérant
Microsoft Windows
Customer Relationship Management
e-Business
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Maverick
Java
Android
AS400
CIF
Sigedis
Solife

Entreprises

  • USG FINANCE - Consultant

    Paris 2016 - maintenant - Back-Office : record, issue and transfert of contract (liquidation, technical and administrative amendments)
    - Creation/update of operational procedures
    - Operational follow-up and process improvement
    - Irregularities/discrepancies reporting
    - Operational processes testing
    - Project Management relative to the ‘SIGEDIS’ platform development

  • Nagelmackers - Relationship Officer

    2016 - 2016 - Opening, managing and closing files concerning succession, insurance, credit and investment
    - Opening, managing and regulating legal entities
    - Prepare, follow-up and archive administrative files in collaboration with the branch or account manager
    - Proactively plan meetings with clients and prospects
    - Support the organisation of client events
    - Automating and manage daily banking
    - Detect and present leads to branch or account manager
    - Surveilling and respecting any and all legal requirements
    - Aiding in the managing of the branch office’s infrastructure and updating its look and feel

  • Belfius SA (Bank and Insurance) - Financial Advisor

    2014 - 2016 - Customer advisor for investment products
    - Conducting and advising clients on their investments
    - Conducting administrative duties of the banks client portfolio
    - Welcome and advise existing and potential clients
    - Using CRM to determine investment strategies
    - Conducting various supplementary task such as opening accounts, pension-plans, insurances and rental guarentees, etc.
    - Responsible for the growth of digital subscribers
    - Create and develop new and interesting campaigns and initiatives which will drive engagement for colleagues

  • Belfius SA - E-Banking Consultant

    2013 - 2014 - Detection, definition and solving of errors in various IT systems (online, tablet, mobile and phone banking)
    - Development of applications and system enhancement (test and process improvement  Yosemite, Java, Maverick, Windows, etc.
    - Handling and incorporating client suggestions for improvements in systems and processes (Help for use installation Vasco software)
    - Coaching of new co-workers
    - Creation of technical and second line files (demand and customers request analysis)
    - Managing online channels (online platforms) – usage CRM

  • Accuris SA / BKE Machines International SA (STAGE) - Business Developer - Stage/Internship

    2012 - 2012 - Market research on industrial isolation in Poland and the competition to implement a more suitable business and commercial strategy
    - Responsible for the development of the client portfolio and the pursuit of commercial opportunities
    - Promote and commercialise the products of the company, and related client data
    - Ensure the fulfilment of contracts between the company and its partners, including the completion of contractual obligations, up to the verification of bills (assisting in contract negotiations
    - Implementing and introducing data in CRM

    --> Internal training: « Tiger Pro CRM » by AB ONLINE SOLUTIONS in Paris (France)

  • Happax SRPL - Commercial Representative for the export - (Stage/Internship)

    2011 - 2012 - Market analysis on the lumber and furniture industry in Poland
    - Local and international competition analysis
    - Sales opportunity analysis of the Polish and Czech markets
    - Preparation and participation of « BUDMA 2012 » trade fair in Poznan (Poland)
    - Translation of commercial information during negotiations

  • AWEX (Walloon Export Agency) - Assistant economic and commercial councillor - (Stage/Internship)

    2009 - 2009 - Market study on road infrastructures and airports, chocolate and Belgian beers
    - Reporting on the activities of business operating in Poland and Belgium
    - Writing dispatches and analysing the management of Polish and Walloon businesses
    - Commercial-technical assistance and translation for business delegates
    - Research for Walloon, Luxembourgian and Polish businesses

  • Pizza Hut - ShiftLeader - (Studentjob)

    Paris 2007 - 2013 - Responsible for the daily commercial activities: scheduling, stock checking, etc.
    - Supervising and managing the team (Team management)
    - Financial and commercial management
    - Responsible for the bookkeeping and financial practices (Cash register and daily accounts)

Formations

  • EPHEC - High Business School (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2012 - 2013 E-Business

  • Haute Ecole Francisco Ferrer De La Ville De Bruxelles (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2010 - 2012 Master en Gestion d'Entreprise

  • Haute Ecole Francisco Ferrer De La Ville De Bruxelles (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2009 - 2010 Bachelor in business Management

    Il s'agit d'une année passerelle.

  • High Business School - EPHEC (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2006 - 2009 Bachelor in International Trade

