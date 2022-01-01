Hello,
Currently, I am employed as Consultant for USG Professionals. I am working on a project with Axa-Protexis.
Throughout my career I have gained a lot of knowledge about different sectors but the red line between all of them was the specialism in systems and financial/management reporting. I consider the role I am playing less important than the knowledge I am bringing that's the reason why I always wanted to master the domain I am working in. If you don't understand the business you can never be a good advisor.
I am looking for a job with long term stability. My goal is to become associated with a company where I can utilize my skills and gain further experience while enhancing the company's productivity and reputation.
Lukasz Ziolkowski
Mes compétences :
Communication
Distribution
Economie
Export
Finance
Import
Persévérant
Microsoft Windows
Customer Relationship Management
e-Business
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Maverick
Java
Android
AS400
CIF
Sigedis
Solife