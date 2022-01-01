Menu

Luke WEBBER (LUKE WEBBER)

  • Hyper Recruitment Solutions
  • Sales Director

London

En résumé

I am a Life Science Graduate with around 15 years' experience working within staffing and Pharmaceutical research.

Over the last decade I have worked as a global Life Sciences Recruitment professional. Providing innovative and efficient Talent Acquisition solutions to coordinate the movement of leading industry specialists into new positions. A core area of expertise within contract and consultancy based staffing solutions.

A professional, innovative and proactive recruitment professional with a passion to exceed all expectations. By providing a high quality and hassle free approach to recruitment I aim to add value to all that I work with. I pride my standards in recruitment as being ethical, professional and most importantly I am somebody who actually cares!

It is my intention that when working with myself and HRS you work with a business that not only can help, but understands.

In short if you are a science or technology professional from any industry or discipline, myself and HRS have the experience and business to support you. So please dont hesitate to get in touch.

How to get in touch:
E luke.webber@hyperec.com
T +44 (0)203 910 2911
M +44 (0)7717 138 896

Entreprises

  • Hyper Recruitment Solutions (HRS) - Sales Director

    Ressources humaines | London 2021 - maintenant My role is client focussed and aims to support support global customers who have a core focus across science & technology. We offer a range of solutions which can support permanent, contract or interim appointments, on a retained, contingent or partnership basis.

    HRS is made up of subject matter experts who have a track record in their respected field. Some of our specialist areas of support include:

    • Regulatory Affairs
    • Quality Assurance / Qualified Persons
    • Clinical Research
    • Biometrics / Biostats / SAS Program / Data Science
    • Process Development / NPI / Technology Transfer / R&D / Development
    • Executive search for CEO / CSO / CTO / Site Heads / Global Heads
    • Sales / Marketing / Business Development / Product / Brand Management

    HRS is a business who listens, advises and most importantly cares. In no way is it a one size fits all business. If you are not sure what to do about finding a new opportunity / staff member, please do not hesitate to reach out to me directly.

Formations

Réseau

