Luke WEBBER (LUKE WEBBER)

I am a Life Science Graduate with around 15 years' experience working within staffing and Pharmaceutical research.



Over the last decade I have worked as a global Life Sciences Recruitment professional. Providing innovative and efficient Talent Acquisition solutions to coordinate the movement of leading industry specialists into new positions. A core area of expertise within contract and consultancy based staffing solutions.



A professional, innovative and proactive recruitment professional with a passion to exceed all expectations. By providing a high quality and hassle free approach to recruitment I aim to add value to all that I work with. I pride my standards in recruitment as being ethical, professional and most importantly I am somebody who actually cares!



It is my intention that when working with myself and HRS you work with a business that not only can help, but understands.



In short if you are a science or technology professional from any industry or discipline, myself and HRS have the experience and business to support you. So please dont hesitate to get in touch.



How to get in touch:

E luke.webber@hyperec.com

T +44 (0)203 910 2911

M +44 (0)7717 138 896