Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Lukenny MELLO
Ajouter
Lukenny MELLO
NANTERRE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ASSOFAC
- Stagiaire
2016 - maintenant
Formations
Centre De Formation
Nanterre
2016 - 2017
Réseau
Olivier COINDY
Stéphane ROGER