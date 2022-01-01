Menu

Lulla CHANEL-JACQUET

Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Cartier - Assistante chef de produit

    Paris 2014 - maintenant New York, USA

  • Metis Jujing (Shanghai, CHINE) - Consultante Junior

    2013 - 2013 Shanghai, Chine

  • Louis Vuitton - Assistante chef de produit

    Paris 2012 - 2013

  • CANAL + - Assistante chef de produit

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2012 - 2012

  • Publicis Consultants - Stagiaire Social Media Consultant

    2010 - 2010

  • INSTITUT FRANCAIS - Stagiaire au département développement et stratégie

    PARIS 15 2009 - 2009

  • Galerie Nivet Carzon - Attachée de communication

    2009 - 2009

Formations

Réseau