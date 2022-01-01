Lulla CHANEL-JACQUET

-
Cartier
- Assistante chef de produit
Paris
2014 - maintenant
New York, USA
-
Metis Jujing (Shanghai, CHINE)
- Consultante Junior
2013 - 2013
Shanghai, Chine
-
Louis Vuitton
- Assistante chef de produit
Paris
2012 - 2013
-
CANAL +
- Assistante chef de produit
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2012 - 2012
-
Publicis Consultants
- Stagiaire Social Media Consultant
2010 - 2010
-
INSTITUT FRANCAIS
- Stagiaire au département développement et stratégie
PARIS 15
2009 - 2009
-
Galerie Nivet Carzon
- Attachée de communication
2009 - 2009