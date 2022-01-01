Menu

Luna MENÉNDEZ PONTES DE CARVALHO

  • GranIHC - Logistics Planning Engineer

    2018 - 2019 GranIHC on behalf of Equinor

    • First/Key customer support contact for Backload and Good Receipt areas
    • Lean management for Good Receipt and Backload.

