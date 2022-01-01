-
ECHOPEN
- Ingénieur, Assistant juridique
2015 - 2016
• Echopen est une association visant à créer la première sonde d'écho-stéthoscopie Open Source Hardware à faible coût et qui se branche sur un smartphone ou une tablette pour les professionnels de la santé; Grâce à une communauté multidisciplinaire qui partage la même vision. Wiki du site: http:? //echopen.org/index.php Title = Main_Page
• Mes missions chez Echopen :
a) la participation à des discussions, de la communication avec d'autres universités, les laboratoires ou d'autres communautés scientifiques;
b) la conception de matériel pour le circuit périphérique;
c) Programmation des arduino pour commander le moteur et le codeur.
d) Soutenir dans les lois de qualité et sécurité de l'entreprise:
- Produits médicaux développés dans le cadre de la norme 93/42 / CEE, la norme EN 60601-1
- Assurer la qualité du processus de conception, de fabrication, de contrôle et de transport
- Aspects juridiques relatifs aux brevets
-
Institut Langevin, CNRS/ INSERM/ParisTech
- Ingénieur
2012 - 2014
: Ingénieur biomédical, 2 ans, Institut Langevin, ESPCI/CNRS/INSERM,
* Développement de nouvelles méthodes d'imagerie par ultrasons ou échocardiographie. ;
* Amélioration de la thérapie cérébrale ultrasonique guidée par IRM avec l'entreprise Supersonic Imagine. ;
* Traitement de données d'échographie abdominale du foie des bébés à l'Hôpital Bicêtre.
========================================================================
• The Langevin Institute was set up from two laboratories from engineering school ESPCI ParisTech: the "Laboratoire Ondes et Acoustique" and the "Laboratoire d’Optique Physique". Its main topic is the physics of waves (acoustical, electromagnetic, optical), with studies ranging from theoretical to applications.
• My work in Langevin institute concerns on:
a) Studies on the acoustic wave propagation through the human skull, for therapy based on focused ultrasound. In particular, to design new signal processing techniques to compensate for the skull distortion.
b) Developed new image processing techniques for doppler ultrasound imaging on rat brains, with a goal of creating a set of features used to automatically locate images within the brain.
-
Institut Langevin
- Ingénieur
2012 - 2014
: Ingénieur biomédical, 2 ans, Institut Langevin, ESPCI/CNRS/INSERM,
* Travail de recherche sur le développement de nouvelles méthodes d'imagerie par ultrasons (elastrographie);
* Traitement des images vasculaires cérébrales, traitement des signaux IRM, des images de foie malade;
* Développement de nouveaux algorithmes pour améliorer la thérapie cérébrale ultrasonique guidée par IRM. Les
résultats sont publiés au journal Physics in medicine and biology, Jan.2015 (1er auteur).
-
Institut Langevin
- Ingénieur
2012 - 2014
: Ingénieur biomédical, 2 ans, Institut Langevin, ESPCI/CNRS/INSERM,
* Travail de recherche sur le développement de nouvelles méthodes d'imagerie par ultrasons. ;
* Traitement du signal pour améliorer la thérapie cérébrale ultrasonique guidée par IRM. ;
* 1er auteur d'un article publié au journal Physics in medicine and biology;
-
Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Assistante de direction
Rueil-Malmaison cedex
2011 - 2012
* Assister le directeur des services institutionnels au sein du département cardiologie. ;
* Gérer les appels, rédiger des emails et des courriers, gestion du tableau des ventes, gérer les agendas
-
Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Assistante administratif
Rueil-Malmaison cedex
2011 - 2012
* Communication entre différents départements au sein du département cardiologie. ;
* Organisation des activités, gestion du tableau des ventes et des réservations ,
-
Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Assistant administratif
Rueil-Malmaison cedex
2011 - 2012
• Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) is an American pharmaceutical company, headquartered in New York. Its products are mainly in therapeutic areas, including cancer, HIV/AIDS, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hepatitis, rheumatoid arthritis and psychiatric disorders.
• My work as an intern in BMS in the cardiovascular medical department includes:
a) Responsible for emails, telephones, letters (reply, transmission, summarize);
b) Classify and save documents (contracts, marketing reports, sales reports, activity files) ;
c) Organizer agenda of the manager;
-
Jason biotechnologie Co., Ltd
- R&D Ingénieur
2010 - 2011
-
Jason biotechnologie Co., Ltd
- Ingénieur R&D - Dispositifs médicaux
2010 - 2011
: Ingénieur R&D - Dispositifs médicaux, 1 an Jason biotechnologie Co., Ltd,
* Développement d'un moniteur ECG avec électrodes de surface corporelle programmé en C++. ;
* Participation à un projet cardiaque de transmission sans fil et d'étude portant sur l'expérimentation animale.
-
Jason biotechnologie Co., Ltd
- R&D Ingénieur
2010 - 2011
* Développent d'un moniteur ECG avec électrodes de surface corporelle programmé en C. ;
* Participation à un projet de transmission sans fil, construction d'un modèle animal.
==========================================================================
• Jason biotechnology CO. Ltd is a company focused on development of nouveau and intellectual medical devices, in particular for applications of heart diseases.
• I worked in fulltime in two projects:
a) Develop new algorithms for longer storage of ECG Monitor signals ( base on C++ programming) .
b) Participation in testing of the Wireless Transmission efficiency base on Animal models(dogs &rabbits);
-
Jiao Tong Université
- Enseignante de langue chinoise
2010 - 2010
• Enseignante de langue chinoise à l’Institut d'éducation internationale
• Echange avec des étudiants de l’Université du Michigan
==========================================================================
• Assistant of international student exchange program
• Help Americans students from Michigan and Duke University to learn Chinese (language and culture).
-
MED-X Institut, Shanghai Jiao Tong University
- Research Assistant
2009 - 2010
• Med-X institute is an institute focused on biomedical techniques and its application in the medical field. It’s depended on Shanghai JiaoTong University (top 4 in China) and has many collaboration with famous hospitals (Rui Jin Hospital, Renji Hospital – the best Hospitals) in Shanghai;
• I worked as a Group leader of 3 master students, Study on the safety of medical imaging by Synchrotron Radiation: Responsible for experiment planning, communication with Shanghai Synchrotron Radiation Center, data analysis and reporting.
• I also participated in the test of new medical products such as:
a) NAD+ effect on brain injury induced by hypoxia-ischemia: Animal anesthesia
b) Intranasal Delivery of Fluorescent Probe Cy5.5 : Drug trace through Micro-CT, Small animal PET
-
Université Jiao Tong de Shanghai
- Assistante de recherche
2009 - 2010
: Assistante de recherche, 1 an, Med-X institut,
* Etude sur l'imagerie médicale par rayonnement synchrotron: chef d'une équipe de 3 personnes, responsable de
la planification d'expériences, de l'analyse des données et de la rédaction du rapport.
* Etude sur l'effet d'un médicament (NAD+) sur les lésions cérébrales induites par l'hypoxie ischémique. ;
* Injection intra-nasale de sonde fluorescente Cy5.5: suivi de médicament par Micro-CT, PET
-
Université de Zhengzhou
- Vendeuse de journaux
2006 - 2007
* Vente et promotion du journal en porte à porte : le China Daily - 21st Century au sein de l'Université
-
China Daily
- Agent de journaux en anglais,
2006 - 2007
• 21st Century English Newspaper is a weekly newspaper targeted at colleague students for English learning.
• My work as a campus agent includes
a) Propagation of the the, held lectures to introduce methods of English Learning
b) Visit the potential clients personally from door to door, to develop potential clients