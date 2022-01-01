Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Lundy-Mix LUNDY
Ajouter
Lundy-Mix LUNDY
JEREMIE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Jérémie Communication
- New Product Development
2015 - maintenant
Jérémie Communication
- New Product Development
2015 - maintenant
Formations
COLLEGE DES PROFESSEURS REUNIS (Jeremie)
Jeremie
2011 - 2015
COLLEGE DES PROFESSEURS REUNIS (Jeremie)
Jeremie
2011 - 2015
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel