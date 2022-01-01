Menu

Lusy Laure MBATCHOU NGUEMBOU

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Mme Rohe odeline - Aide a domicile

    2009 - 2014

Formations

  • Lycée Bilingue De Yaoundé Cameroun) (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 1988 - 1994

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel