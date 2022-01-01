Retail
Lydie CAUMAUETH-GRANDIO
Lydie CAUMAUETH-GRANDIO
Soc Europeenne De Formation - Ufcm
Formatrice référente Français Langue étrangère
Cannes
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Soc Europeenne De Formation - Ufcm
- Formatrice référente Français Langue étrangère
Autre | Cannes
2021 - 2022
AFCI
- Formatrice Français Langue étrangère
Autre | Cannes
2020 - 2021
Adpiction
- Community Manager
Communication | Paris (75000)
2016 - 2016
Formations
Université Paris 10 Nanterre
Nanterre (92000)
2017 - 2019
Université Paris 3 Sorbonne Nouvelle Paris III
Paris (75000)
2016 - 2017
Insitut National Des Langues Et Civilisations Orientales INALCO
Paris (75000)
2013 - 2016
Lycée Bristol
Cannes (06150)
2010 - 2013
Participation à l'International Week :
Tenue de stand, organisation de conférences sur la Corée du Sud
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
