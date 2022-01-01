Menu

M'bah ABOUBAKAR

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Montage de Stratégie de communication, Relations p

Entreprises

  • Les Éditions Yassine - Journaliste

    2009 - maintenant

  • L'EXPRESSION - Journaliste

    2009 - maintenant

Formations

  • Université Felix Houphouet Boigny De Cocody (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 1999 - 2007 Maîtrise Lettres Modernes, Licence Communication

Réseau