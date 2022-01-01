M.c. PARKER

BUM interactif/BE interactive
- English writer/editor
2010 - 2011• Writing and editing an average of 10 daily online lifestyle and entertainment stories for publication on a variety of websites including Sympatico, Telus, CAA, along with occasional music interviews, pet stories, and translating (French to English) B2B and B2C marketing text, questionnaires, recipes, stories, etc.
• Supervising English writers and freelancers and proofreading their work for online publication.
• Translation of French articles and marketing material; supervise English writers.
FDM4 International Inc.
- Document Writer
2009 - 2010• Developing and managing marketing material and software manuals, including research, writing and design.
• Ensuring written documents and client PowerPoint presentations clearly articulate the company’s image and products.
Manulife Financial
- National Education Consultant
Toronto2007 - 2008• Recommend and implement communication strategies to encourage client’s employees to take advantage of the group retirement plan.
• Consult and prepare ongoing education and communication strategies, helping clients fulfill fiduciary obligations.
• Create custom communication strategies, draft content for all communications pieces, and project manage all items through to a timely delivery.
The Co-operators
- Marketing Writer, Writer/Editor
2003 - maintenant• Writing and editing national insurance and financial planning material for a variety of media including print, audio, television, web, and point of purchase.
• Enhanced service to the field by creating forms to streamline information-gathering and compliance processes.
• Improved communication standards by updating list of subject matter experts and circulated to all contacts and end users.
• Excelled at customer service by responding in a timely manner to an average of 500 agent and corporate requests annually for marketing material.
• Created marketing copy standards regarding compliance issues, standard text, and web guidelines.
Parker Press
- Writer and Editor
1990 - maintenant• Consultation, research, writing and editing marketing and communications material
• Local, national, and international clients include advertising agencies, social service organizations, homebuilders, retailers, publicists, financial and insurance companies, manufacturers, entrepreneurs, and web content suppliers.