Menu

M.c. PARKER

NORTH BAY

En résumé

Mes compétences :
author
Communications
Copywriter
Editor
Marketing
Quality
Writer
writing

Entreprises

  • BUM interactif/BE interactive - English writer/editor

    2010 - 2011 • Writing and editing an average of 10 daily online lifestyle and entertainment stories for publication on a variety of websites including Sympatico, Telus, CAA, along with occasional music interviews, pet stories, and translating (French to English) B2B and B2C marketing text, questionnaires, recipes, stories, etc.
    • Supervising English writers and freelancers and proofreading their work for online publication.
    • Translation of French articles and marketing material; supervise English writers.

  • FDM4 International Inc. - Document Writer

    2009 - 2010 • Developing and managing marketing material and software manuals, including research, writing and design.
    • Ensuring written documents and client PowerPoint presentations clearly articulate the company’s image and products.

  • Manulife Financial - National Education Consultant

    Toronto 2007 - 2008 • Recommend and implement communication strategies to encourage client’s employees to take advantage of the group retirement plan.
    • Consult and prepare ongoing education and communication strategies, helping clients fulfill fiduciary obligations.
    • Create custom communication strategies, draft content for all communications pieces, and project manage all items through to a timely delivery.

  • The Co-operators - Marketing Writer, Writer/Editor

    2003 - maintenant • Writing and editing national insurance and financial planning material for a variety of media including print, audio, television, web, and point of purchase.
    • Enhanced service to the field by creating forms to streamline information-gathering and compliance processes.
    • Improved communication standards by updating list of subject matter experts and circulated to all contacts and end users.
    • Excelled at customer service by responding in a timely manner to an average of 500 agent and corporate requests annually for marketing material.
    • Created marketing copy standards regarding compliance issues, standard text, and web guidelines.

  • Parker Press - Writer and Editor

    1990 - maintenant • Consultation, research, writing and editing marketing and communications material
    • Local, national, and international clients include advertising agencies, social service organizations, homebuilders, retailers, publicists, financial and insurance companies, manufacturers, entrepreneurs, and web content suppliers.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau