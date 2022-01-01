Menu

M. Christine NABENEZA

SAINT GILLES LES BAINS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • PROMOJET - ASSISTANTE DE DIRECTION

    2009 - maintenant

  • CYCLEA - ASSISTANTE DE DIRECTION - RESP COMMERCIALE

    Le Port 2001 - 2008

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau