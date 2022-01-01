Retail
M. Christine NABENEZA
M. Christine NABENEZA
SAINT GILLES LES BAINS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PROMOJET
- ASSISTANTE DE DIRECTION
2009 - maintenant
CYCLEA
- ASSISTANTE DE DIRECTION - RESP COMMERCIALE
Le Port
2001 - 2008
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Emilie MONDON
Ghislain WATANABE
Laurent DESCHATEAUX
Mélanie MENANTEAU
Mireille EMONOT
Tamime BOUDHABHAY
Thierry PEREZ