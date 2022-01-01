Menu

M.goretti DE OLIVEIRA

Massy

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Bordeaux

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Carrefour - Employé

    Massy 2015 - 2016

  • Intermarché - Responsable adjointe magasin

    Vert-le-Grand 2000 - 2014

Formations

  • BEP (Cahors)

    Cahors 1985 - 1987

Réseau