M.h. EL-HUSSEINI

LIEGE

En résumé

~ Solid industrial experience, intervening at various stages of product making ranging from R&D, through implementation and towards mass production.
~ Expert in Technology Innovation, drafting many Invention Disclosures, some ending as Philips Patents.
~ Hands-on experience in technology Project Management and Process Improvement (Six Sigma Black Belt training.)
~ Wide area of Technical Expertise, ranging from Electronics, Power Electronics, Mechatronics, Control, to Embedded Systems and System Integration. Always eager to explore different technical domains and open for new technical challenges.
~ Outstanding academic credentials, acting several times as reviewer for IEEE journals and conferences. More than 30 publications in reputable journals and international conferences.
~ Coaching and co-directing junior engineers at “Delft University of Technology” (the Netherlands.)
~ Excellent communication skills. Pro-active, take initiative, diplomatic and able to work under stress.
~ Fluent in English, French, Dutch and Arabic. Actively working on improving my modest knowledge of German and Russian.
~ Looking forward to consolidate my technology project management skills, customer relation skills, and/or acting as system architect in innovative technology environment.

~ Selected Publications:
[1] M.H. El-Husseini et al, “Method and device for focus capture on a specific layer of an optical storage medium”, PHILIPS International Patent Publication No WO/2008/015631
[2] M.H. El-Husseini et al, “Optimum tracking error compensation for improved optical disk playability”, PHILIPS International Patent Publication No WO2007/004149A2
[3] M.H. El-Husseini et al, “An optical apparatus capable of generating adaptive control signals”, PHILIPS International Patent Publication No WO2007/004150A2
[4] M.H. El-Husseini et al, "Low-Stiffness Motor: Review of Different Brushless, Ironless Motors Topologies for Use in Precision Engineering Applications", ELECTROMOTION Journal, Vol. 12, No 2-3, April/September 2005, pp: 166-171
[5] M.H. El-Husseini et al, “Thermal Simulation for Geometric Optimization of Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitors”, in IEEE Transactions on Industry Applications, Vol. 38, Issue: 3, May/June 2002, pp: 713 -718

~ Selected extra-Professional Activities:
• Technical Reviewer for the IEEE Transactions on Industry Applications (for the benefit of Power Electronics Devices & Components Committee), 2004-2005
• Technical Reviewer for the International Journal of Mechatronics, 2003-2004
• Technical Reviewer for the IEEE-IAS Conference (for the benefit of Power Electronics Devices & Components Committee), 2003-2005
• Technical Book Reviewer for Electronics World magazine 2007
• IEEE & Industry Applications Society Member

Entreprises

  • Philips EUV / Fraunhofer ILT, Germany - Senior Development Engineer

    2009 - maintenant

  • Philips & Lite-On Digital Solutions, The Netherlands - Senior System Engineer

    2008 - 2009 Within a High-Tech environment, my task is primarily to enrich PLDS’s IP portfolio by generating innovative ideas for business creation opportunities and by creating added value to the well established business units. Active technical involvement in improving Optical Disk Drives (ODD) robustness and implementing innovative features and add-ons are also important aspects of my responsibilities.

  • Marvell Corporation, The Netherlands - Senior System Engineer

    2008 - 2009 Conducting technical evaluation on Marvell's System on Chip solution for Optical Disk Drives applications. Advising on system improvement and technical risk assessment. Responsibilities in the servo task planning, technical and project coordination.

  • NXP Innovation Center Eindhoven / Storage Engine, The Netherlands - Senior System Engineer

    2006 - 2008 In the Optical Storage industry, and with the disks Standards & Formats growing wild (CD/DVD/HDDVD/BD, ROM/+-R/+-RW/RAM/RE, SL/DL), there is an increasing pressure driven by consumer need for “One Chip Solution” that supports reading and recording operations for all new disk formats with full backward compatibility. Targeting high-performance and low-cost with a strong “early market introduction” commitment, ICE-SE has joined effort with SUNEXT; a leading company in optical storage solutions; to provide the market with one of the first of such Universal chips. With facilities in Europe, US and Asia, my challenge is, in coordination with the different development sites; to validate the servo and front-end functionalities of the newly conceived chip and to help develop the necessary firmware that handles related aspects of the targeted applications.

  • Philips Emerging Technologies & Standards, The Netherlands - Senior System Engineer

    2004 - 2006 With the introduction of the Blu-ray disk (foreseen in 2006 in Europe) featuring up to 50 GB of video or user data, a substantial improvement in Blu-ray drives capable of recording (and playing) optical disks featuring surface defects is paramount in order to keep a competitive edge in this congested market. Also, direct focus capture on the outer layer of Blu-ray dual layers disks (BD-DL) is problematic and need a new robust way of capturing. With this “business” motivation in the background, I took up the challenge of (1) investigating problems related to optical disks’ recordability & direct focus capture on BD-DL disks, (2) proposing and (3) implementing potential solutions in order to improve the reliability of Blu-ray drives. Algorithms and methods were proposed to improve the robustness of artifact handling leading to 10 Invention Disclosures (leading to 3 PHILIPS Patents). These algorithms are currently being implemented in the commercial Blu-ray drive, first generation.

  • De Valck Consultants, Belgium - Senior Consultant

    2004 - maintenant De Valck Consultants is a high technology and innovation consulting company. Our mission is to accompany our partners through their entire innovation and development cycle, side by side, from idea, and concept, to product or service, until successful implementation and commercialization.

  • Advanced Mechatronics, TU Delft, The Netherlands - Post Doctoral Fellow

    2002 - 2004 Within a high-tech project aiming at increasing the information density on optical media storage (Blu-ray disk: 27 GB); and in collaboration with leading industrial partners; I took the challenge of designing low-noise linear amplifiers and implementing special motor solution for outstanding precision and accuracy. Error budgeting, low-noise design, sensing, signal processing and motion control are everyday activities.

  • Centre de Génie Electrique de Lyon, France - PhD fellow

    1998 - 2001 With the huge upheaval in the power electronics industry, a special attention should be paid in designing power components in order to increase reliability and lifetime of electric systems (power supplies, lighting ...). In this project, I experimentally covered most failure’s mechanisms of Metallized film capacitors with focus on thermal, voltage & current stresses. The conclusions drawn from this study contributed to improving the lifetime of MPPF capacitors. The techniques and methods developed can be extrapolated to other components and electric systems. This work has led to more than 10 international publications.

Formations

  • CEGELY-ECL (Lyon)

    Lyon 1997 - 2001 Electrical Engineering

    CEGELY is now named "Laboratoire Ampere"

