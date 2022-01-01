~ Solid industrial experience, intervening at various stages of product making ranging from R&D, through implementation and towards mass production.

~ Expert in Technology Innovation, drafting many Invention Disclosures, some ending as Philips Patents.

~ Hands-on experience in technology Project Management and Process Improvement (Six Sigma Black Belt training.)

~ Wide area of Technical Expertise, ranging from Electronics, Power Electronics, Mechatronics, Control, to Embedded Systems and System Integration. Always eager to explore different technical domains and open for new technical challenges.

~ Outstanding academic credentials, acting several times as reviewer for IEEE journals and conferences. More than 30 publications in reputable journals and international conferences.

~ Coaching and co-directing junior engineers at “Delft University of Technology” (the Netherlands.)

~ Excellent communication skills. Pro-active, take initiative, diplomatic and able to work under stress.

~ Fluent in English, French, Dutch and Arabic. Actively working on improving my modest knowledge of German and Russian.

~ Looking forward to consolidate my technology project management skills, customer relation skills, and/or acting as system architect in innovative technology environment.



~ Selected Publications:

[1] M.H. El-Husseini et al, “Method and device for focus capture on a specific layer of an optical storage medium”, PHILIPS International Patent Publication No WO/2008/015631

[2] M.H. El-Husseini et al, “Optimum tracking error compensation for improved optical disk playability”, PHILIPS International Patent Publication No WO2007/004149A2

[3] M.H. El-Husseini et al, “An optical apparatus capable of generating adaptive control signals”, PHILIPS International Patent Publication No WO2007/004150A2

[4] M.H. El-Husseini et al, "Low-Stiffness Motor: Review of Different Brushless, Ironless Motors Topologies for Use in Precision Engineering Applications", ELECTROMOTION Journal, Vol. 12, No 2-3, April/September 2005, pp: 166-171

[5] M.H. El-Husseini et al, “Thermal Simulation for Geometric Optimization of Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitors”, in IEEE Transactions on Industry Applications, Vol. 38, Issue: 3, May/June 2002, pp: 713 -718



~ Selected extra-Professional Activities:

• Technical Reviewer for the IEEE Transactions on Industry Applications (for the benefit of Power Electronics Devices & Components Committee), 2004-2005

• Technical Reviewer for the International Journal of Mechatronics, 2003-2004

• Technical Reviewer for the IEEE-IAS Conference (for the benefit of Power Electronics Devices & Components Committee), 2003-2005

• Technical Book Reviewer for Electronics World magazine 2007

• IEEE & Industry Applications Society Member