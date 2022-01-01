Retail
M'hand FOURAR
M'hand FOURAR
ALGER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
MySQL
C++
Entreprises
Consultant
- Consultant
2013 - maintenant
GIT System
- Directeur technique
2005 - 2012
Citibank
- Technology unit head
New York
2000 - 2004
Banque Extérieur d'Algérie
- Chef de projet
1999 - 2000
SATIM
- Chef de département Opérations
1995 - 1999
Arab Iron and Steel Union
- Ingénieur
1995 - 1995
Laboratoire d'Etudes Maritimes
- Ingénieurs d'études
1987 - 1993
Formations
USTHB (Alger)
Alger
1980 - 1986
Informatique
Lycée Technique D'Alger (Alger)
Alger
1977 - 1980
BAC TM
Réseau
Alg SUD
Bdirina MOHAMED
Claude FRITSCH
Farid BENYOUCEF
Hamid BENSAAD
Sylvia LOPEZ
Vincent THIBOUT