M'hani AIT ZIANE
M'hani AIT ZIANE
RHONE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Réseau Télécoms
Informatque
Entreprises
SPIE Télécom
- Technicien télécom
2012 - maintenant
SADE TELECOM
- Technicien d'Intervention Télécom
Paris
2012 - 2012
Gerflor
- Cariste
Villeurbanne
2010 - 2012
CASH Assurances
- Gestionnaire
2004 - 2008
Formations
LOGIC
Saint Etienne
2012 - 2012
Technicien d'Intervention Télécoms Réseau Mobile
Ideal Formation
Villefranche
2010 - 2010
CACES 3&5
Ecole Micro&Compta (Bejaia)
Bejaia
2001 - 2004
Technicien supérieur en Informatique
Réseau
Boualam BACHIR
Hassiba BOUKSANI
Malek AIT ZIANE
Yaniss AIT ZIANE
Zahir AIT-ZIANE