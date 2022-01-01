Name : M’hiri Fadhel
Title : Engineer, Director, Transfer and Innovation technologies
Organisme : Tunis International Center for Environmental Technologies (CITET)
Tunisia. e-mail : fadhel.mhiri@yahoo.com
Education :
1997: Master degree in hydraulic and environmental modeling (ENIT)
1995 : Civil Engineer ; Hydraulic speciality (ENIT / Tunis National School of Engineers)
Professional Experience:
1995 -1996: Research program for transport sediment (ENIT)
1997 - 1998: Hydrological Department (CITET)
1999 - 2004: Research development department
*Biological treatment of olive mill waste water
*Decontamination site polluted by hydrocarbon
*Biological evolution study of municipal solid wastes landfills
*Composting
*Energetic valorisation of organic waste from wholesale market
2005 – 2008: Chief of transfer and innovation technologies department
*Innovative treated waste water process in rural zone
* Network for environment in the cement sector
2009-2014: Director of transfer and innovation technologies department
*LED Lighting street by renewable energy from sun and wind
* Network for environment in the recycling organic wastes