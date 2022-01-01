Name : M’hiri Fadhel

Title : Engineer, Director, Transfer and Innovation technologies

Organisme : Tunis International Center for Environmental Technologies (CITET)

Tunisia. e-mail : fadhel.mhiri@yahoo.com

Education :

1997: Master degree in hydraulic and environmental modeling (ENIT)

1995 : Civil Engineer ; Hydraulic speciality (ENIT / Tunis National School of Engineers)



Professional Experience:

1995 -1996: Research program for transport sediment (ENIT)

1997 - 1998: Hydrological Department (CITET)

1999 - 2004: Research development department

*Biological treatment of olive mill waste water

*Decontamination site polluted by hydrocarbon

*Biological evolution study of municipal solid wastes landfills

*Composting

*Energetic valorisation of organic waste from wholesale market

2005 – 2008: Chief of transfer and innovation technologies department

*Innovative treated waste water process in rural zone

* Network for environment in the cement sector

2009-2014: Director of transfer and innovation technologies department

*LED Lighting street by renewable energy from sun and wind

* Network for environment in the recycling organic wastes