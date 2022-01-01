Menu

M'hiri FADHEL

TUNIS

En résumé

Name : M’hiri Fadhel
Title : Engineer, Director, Transfer and Innovation technologies
Organisme : Tunis International Center for Environmental Technologies (CITET)
Tunisia. e-mail : fadhel.mhiri@yahoo.com
Education :
1997: Master degree in hydraulic and environmental modeling (ENIT)
1995 : Civil Engineer ; Hydraulic speciality (ENIT / Tunis National School of Engineers)

Professional Experience:
1995 -1996: Research program for transport sediment (ENIT)
1997 - 1998: Hydrological Department (CITET)
1999 - 2004: Research development department
*Biological treatment of olive mill waste water
*Decontamination site polluted by hydrocarbon
*Biological evolution study of municipal solid wastes landfills
*Composting
*Energetic valorisation of organic waste from wholesale market
2005 – 2008: Chief of transfer and innovation technologies department
*Innovative treated waste water process in rural zone
* Network for environment in the cement sector
2009-2014: Director of transfer and innovation technologies department
*LED Lighting street by renewable energy from sun and wind
* Network for environment in the recycling organic wastes

Entreprises

  • CITET - Directeur

    maintenant

  • CITET - Directeur

    1997 - maintenant Transfert des Technologies Environnementales
    développement des réseaux technologique pour l'environnement (Cimenterie, conserve fruits & légumes, valorisation des déchets organiques, pneus usagées...)
    brevet d'invention en phytoépuration
    biométhanisation des déchets des marchés de gros en tunisie
    compostage des déchets organiques
    décontamination des sites polluées
    co-incinération
    pépinière entreprise des éco-innovations
    Energies renouvelables
    Gestion Environnementale

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale D’Ingénieurs De Tunis (ENIT) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2013 - 2014 master hydraulique et environnement

    Master recherche : Modélisation en Hydraulique et Environnement (MHE),
    Option : Mécanique des Fluides, Procédés et Environnement (MDF. P. E.),
    Sujet : Étude d’un procédé de traitement par macrophytes (marais artificiel) Cas de de la station de traitement de Jougar

Réseau