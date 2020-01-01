• International experience in infrastructure sector (Focus on Energy / Environment & Transport)

• Proven ability to manage complex EPC projects or Business Units, Operation & Development.

• Effective at leading large multicultural, cross-functional teams.

• Skilled at managing multiple projects delivery or control activities over a large area.

• Good business development acumen – Excellent contact with Clients, Partners, third parties.

• Executive Master degree from the French Grande Ecole SUPELEC PARIS – EMBA (2002)

• PMP certified – Project Management Institute - USA.

• Quadrilingual French / English / Spanish / Arabic.



•From business development / concept stage to implementation start, including promotion, evaluation, team management, bids, negotiation, financing BOT- PPP, legal contracts, technical strategy, overall analysis and selection committees.

•Building strong long-term customer relationships; strategic planning; tender bid management, project management; commercial management, financial & risk analysis, manufacturing and quality processes and implementation.



Several direct management position with strong involvement in Europe and MENA / Asia (Saudi Arabia / North Africa /Japan / China / India).



Various

- CAFSDA Member - Cercle d’Affaire Franco-Saoudien de Djeddah.

- Member of CAPmena (Center for Analysis and Proposals for Middle East and North Africa) independent think tank.

- Member of the INCOSE - International Council On System Engineering.

- Vice-president “Professional Group Energy for Sustainable Development” SUPELEC (French Grande Ecole).



Specialties: MANAGEMENT & PROGRAM ORGANIZATION (EPC & BOT- CONCESSION)

Program management in international environment, Complexity program.

Technical management & financial analysis.

Management of operational structures and business units.

Fast track projects, Extensive international experience.

Engineering, Manufacturing and Constructio



Mes compétences :

PMI / PMP

Management

Gestion de projets

Développement commercial

Gestion des risques

Techno

Ingénierie