• International experience in infrastructure sector (Focus on Energy / Environment & Transport)
• Proven ability to manage complex EPC projects or Business Units, Operation & Development.
• Effective at leading large multicultural, cross-functional teams.
• Skilled at managing multiple projects delivery or control activities over a large area.
• Good business development acumen – Excellent contact with Clients, Partners, third parties.
• Executive Master degree from the French Grande Ecole SUPELEC PARIS – EMBA (2002)
• PMP certified – Project Management Institute - USA.
• Quadrilingual French / English / Spanish / Arabic.
•From business development / concept stage to implementation start, including promotion, evaluation, team management, bids, negotiation, financing BOT- PPP, legal contracts, technical strategy, overall analysis and selection committees.
•Building strong long-term customer relationships; strategic planning; tender bid management, project management; commercial management, financial & risk analysis, manufacturing and quality processes and implementation.
Several direct management position with strong involvement in Europe and MENA / Asia (Saudi Arabia / North Africa /Japan / China / India).
Various
- CAFSDA Member - Cercle d’Affaire Franco-Saoudien de Djeddah.
- Member of CAPmena (Center for Analysis and Proposals for Middle East and North Africa) independent think tank.
- Member of the INCOSE - International Council On System Engineering.
- Vice-president “Professional Group Energy for Sustainable Development” SUPELEC (French Grande Ecole).
Specialties: MANAGEMENT & PROGRAM ORGANIZATION (EPC & BOT- CONCESSION)
Program management in international environment, Complexity program.
Technical management & financial analysis.
Management of operational structures and business units.
Fast track projects, Extensive international experience.
Engineering, Manufacturing and Constructio
Mes compétences :
PMI / PMP
Management
Gestion de projets
Développement commercial
Gestion des risques
Techno
Ingénierie