Menu

Madeleine VERGNE

  • Employee "aux ecritures"
  • Trefimetaux St-Maurice
  • Employee "aux ecritures"

SAINT MAURICE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Trefimetaux St-Maurice ( 94 ) - Employee "aux ecritures"

    Administratif | Saint-Maurice (52200) 1969 - 1972

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel