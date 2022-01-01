Madi PARPALEA

-
Administratif |
2021 - 2022
iCover
- Vendor Management and Sourcing Specialist
Administratif |
2016 - 2020
Sutherland Global Services
- Consultant - German, English (mainly DACH)
Rochester
2015 - 2016
Assisting clients in German and English.
Inaxio GmbH & Co. KG
- Project Management Officer - German, French, English (Germany and Switzerland)
2013 - 2015
Languages used: German (main), French and English
Focal point on 12 projects handed over from IBM Germany and IBM Switzerland.
Administrative tasks, contract management, financial management, change management and handling other issues that may arise.
Tasks include: book keeping, purchasing, tracking reports, billing orders, invoice tracking, accruals, deferrals, cost and revenue summaries and generating and interpreting financial forecasts
Participating in meetings with the PMs regarding the project status
Developing process documentation
Continuously standardizing the processes for a better speed and accuracy
Administrator of several internal team rooms
Solving small technical project-related problems for colleagues and stakeholders
Maintaining a focus on quality, given the fact that workloads fluctuate
Preparing, editing and sending meeting minutes and required reports
Keeping team members, upper levels and other stakeholders up to date regarding the project status
Part of the IBM European Project Management Office, with Inaxio acting as a contractor
Newhost
- Sales and Marketing Executive - Romania only
2013 - 2013
Market analysis, writing copy, lead generation, banners, social media, ad placement, scripts.
Directly reporting to the CEO.
APLAST TRADING SRL
- Export Sales Executive - French speaking countries
Com 1 Decembrie
2012 - 2013
Acting as a B2B account manager for the assigned clients, located in France (incl. Corsica), Belgium and Switzerland. Representing the company during the occasional meetings with the clients, including visits to the factory, using spoken foreign languages, mainly French.
Providing full client assistance during the entire process: product details, payment, manufacturing and shipping. Also handling complaints and order errors concerning the assigned clients, where needed. All this done through phone, email, chat.
Issuing price offers, respecting the given specifications.
A thorough understanding of the company's technical field was achieved in a short time (based on offers being checked and approved by our technical specialists and on tests ran by the company), being able to respond to clients' technical questions and to offer them relevant product options whenever solicited.
Issuing invoices and making sure they are paid on time; discussing discounts.
Constant contact with the financial, logistics and production departments.
Also, prospecting the international market in order to find new clients for the company portfolio. Focused mainly on the Haute-Savoie area. They included e-mailing campaigns (also contributed to their writing), follow-ups and cold calls (set up the script for both types of calls).
Additionally providing back-office support for field colleagues, including but not limited to: issuing offers, follow-up calls with their direct clients and setting up appointments for the colleagues in Lyon.
Occasional translations from and to English and French, as well as proofreading for the company website, brochures and other material.
Britcom Direct
- International Sales Account Manager - English, French, German
2012 - 2012
International B2B sales, lead nurturing and lead generation through phone, email, chat.
(English, French, German and occasionally others)
Assisting the assigned or generated clients with registration, payment, shipping and the selling platform.
Product presentation and complementary professional and technical advice for the assigned clients and leads.
Receiving clients and leads upon their visits to the factory and the warehouse; discussing on how we can work together or improve our business relationship.
Issuing invoices, making sure they are paid on time and that the goods are received in the requested condition.
Directly reporting to the company's Commercial Director.
Closely working with the marketing, financial and logistics departments.
Keeping evidence of clients and sales through CRM platforms.
Main responsible with taking and transferring incoming calls and chat inquiries, during the last couple of months.
Telus
- Business Developer
2011 - 2011
Part of the Lead Generation Team.
Activity focused on but not restricted to the French market. Canada and the USA were also included.
Prospecting the international market for companies interested in the services provided by CallPoint (now Telus) via cold call, direct email and business social networks.
Achieving set targets and surpassing them by over 400%.
Representing the company's image online, as well as offline, at business events (French Business Forum).