Menu

Madi PARPALEA

  • Xerox Financial Services
  • Analyste affaires

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Xerox Financial Services - Analyste affaires

    Administratif | 2021 - 2022

  • iCover - Vendor Management and Sourcing Specialist

    Administratif | 2016 - 2020

  • Sutherland Global Services - Consultant - German, English (mainly DACH)

    Rochester 2015 - 2016 Assisting clients in German and English.

  • Inaxio GmbH & Co. KG - Project Management Officer - German, French, English (Germany and Switzerland)

    2013 - 2015 Languages used: German (main), French and English
    Focal point on 12 projects handed over from IBM Germany and IBM Switzerland.
    Administrative tasks, contract management, financial management, change management and handling other issues that may arise.
    Tasks include: book keeping, purchasing, tracking reports, billing orders, invoice tracking, accruals, deferrals, cost and revenue summaries and generating and interpreting financial forecasts
    Participating in meetings with the PMs regarding the project status
    Developing process documentation
    Continuously standardizing the processes for a better speed and accuracy
    Administrator of several internal team rooms
    Solving small technical project-related problems for colleagues and stakeholders
    Maintaining a focus on quality, given the fact that workloads fluctuate
    Preparing, editing and sending meeting minutes and required reports
    Keeping team members, upper levels and other stakeholders up to date regarding the project status
    Part of the IBM European Project Management Office, with Inaxio acting as a contractor

  • Newhost - Sales and Marketing Executive - Romania only

    2013 - 2013 Market analysis, writing copy, lead generation, banners, social media, ad placement, scripts.
    Directly reporting to the CEO.

  • APLAST TRADING SRL - Export Sales Executive - French speaking countries

    Com 1 Decembrie 2012 - 2013 Acting as a B2B account manager for the assigned clients, located in France (incl. Corsica), Belgium and Switzerland. Representing the company during the occasional meetings with the clients, including visits to the factory, using spoken foreign languages, mainly French.

    Providing full client assistance during the entire process: product details, payment, manufacturing and shipping. Also handling complaints and order errors concerning the assigned clients, where needed. All this done through phone, email, chat.

    Issuing price offers, respecting the given specifications.
    A thorough understanding of the company's technical field was achieved in a short time (based on offers being checked and approved by our technical specialists and on tests ran by the company), being able to respond to clients' technical questions and to offer them relevant product options whenever solicited.

    Issuing invoices and making sure they are paid on time; discussing discounts.
    Constant contact with the financial, logistics and production departments.

    Also, prospecting the international market in order to find new clients for the company portfolio. Focused mainly on the Haute-Savoie area. They included e-mailing campaigns (also contributed to their writing), follow-ups and cold calls (set up the script for both types of calls).
    Additionally providing back-office support for field colleagues, including but not limited to: issuing offers, follow-up calls with their direct clients and setting up appointments for the colleagues in Lyon.
    Occasional translations from and to English and French, as well as proofreading for the company website, brochures and other material.

  • Britcom Direct - International Sales Account Manager - English, French, German

    2012 - 2012 International B2B sales, lead nurturing and lead generation through phone, email, chat.
    (English, French, German and occasionally others)

    Assisting the assigned or generated clients with registration, payment, shipping and the selling platform.
    Product presentation and complementary professional and technical advice for the assigned clients and leads.
    Receiving clients and leads upon their visits to the factory and the warehouse; discussing on how we can work together or improve our business relationship.
    Issuing invoices, making sure they are paid on time and that the goods are received in the requested condition.

    Directly reporting to the company's Commercial Director.
    Closely working with the marketing, financial and logistics departments.
    Keeping evidence of clients and sales through CRM platforms.
    Main responsible with taking and transferring incoming calls and chat inquiries, during the last couple of months.

  • Telus - Business Developer

    2011 - 2011 Part of the Lead Generation Team.
    Activity focused on but not restricted to the French market. Canada and the USA were also included.
    Prospecting the international market for companies interested in the services provided by CallPoint (now Telus) via cold call, direct email and business social networks.
    Achieving set targets and surpassing them by over 400%.
    Representing the company's image online, as well as offline, at business events (French Business Forum).

Formations

  • Eurajoen Kristillinen Opisto EKO (Eurajoki)

    Eurajoki 2010 - 2010 Plastic arts.
    School located in Eurajoki, Finland.
    Teaching was done in Finnish and English.
    Part of the representing panel committee during a local fair.
    Occasionally providing support for school events and special lessons.
    Drawing, painting, sketching, cartooning, litography, watercolors, webdesign, portraits, landscapes, comics.

  • University Of Bucharest (Bucharest)

    Bucharest 2007 - 2010 Languages studied: French, German and Finnish
    Translation, interpretation, terminology
    Through this university I've obtained the scholarship that followed.

  • Tudor Vianu High School (Giurgiu)

    Giurgiu 2003 - 2007 French (intensive), Latin, English and German
    Scholarship for good results, first in class.
    Olympiads (French, Latin)